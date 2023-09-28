https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/rosatom-involved-in-creation-of-advanced-arms-capable-of-maintaining-world-balance---putin-1113761182.html

Rosatom Involved in Creation of Advanced Arms Capable of Maintaining World Balance - Putin

Rosatom Involved in Creation of Advanced Arms Capable of Maintaining World Balance - Putin

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is engaged in the creation of advanced weapons that are capable of maintaining a strategic balance in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2023-09-28T10:32+0000

2023-09-28T10:32+0000

2023-09-28T10:32+0000

military

russia

vladimir putin

world

rosatom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107652/09/1076520997_0:193:3071:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_1a738f554d61004c91331d277976a764.jpg

"It is gratifying that today Rosatom staff, employees of specialized enterprises and research centers are enhancing the wonderful traditions of their predecessors. They are actively solving problems of introducing breakthrough technologies in the energy and space sectors, nuclear medicine, ecology, and modernizing the nuclear icebreaker fleet. They are participating in the creation of advanced weapons capable of maintaining a strategic balance in the world," Putin said in his address to congratulate the employees of the nuclear industry on their professional holiday. It is important to continue the course towards deepening international cooperation, expanding mutually beneficial contacts with conscientious, reliable partners abroad, the president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/russias-rosatom-says-will-start-mining-uranium-in-namibia-in-2029-1111982040.html

russia

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian state nuclear corporation rosatom, advanced weapons, russian president vladimir putin