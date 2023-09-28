International
Rosatom Involved in Creation of Advanced Arms Capable of Maintaining World Balance - Putin
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is engaged in the creation of advanced weapons that are capable of maintaining a strategic balance in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"It is gratifying that today Rosatom staff, employees of specialized enterprises and research centers are enhancing the wonderful traditions of their predecessors. They are actively solving problems of introducing breakthrough technologies in the energy and space sectors, nuclear medicine, ecology, and modernizing the nuclear icebreaker fleet. They are participating in the creation of advanced weapons capable of maintaining a strategic balance in the world," Putin said in his address to congratulate the employees of the nuclear industry on their professional holiday. It is important to continue the course towards deepening international cooperation, expanding mutually beneficial contacts with conscientious, reliable partners abroad, the president added.
Rosatom Involved in Creation of Advanced Arms Capable of Maintaining World Balance - Putin

10:32 GMT 28.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is engaged in the creation of advanced weapons that are capable of maintaining a strategic balance in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"It is gratifying that today Rosatom staff, employees of specialized enterprises and research centers are enhancing the wonderful traditions of their predecessors. They are actively solving problems of introducing breakthrough technologies in the energy and space sectors, nuclear medicine, ecology, and modernizing the nuclear icebreaker fleet. They are participating in the creation of advanced weapons capable of maintaining a strategic balance in the world," Putin said in his address to congratulate the employees of the nuclear industry on their professional holiday.
It is important to continue the course towards deepening international cooperation, expanding mutually beneficial contacts with conscientious, reliable partners abroad, the president added.
