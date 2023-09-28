https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/rossiya-segodnya-media-group-launches-hashtag-over-ottawas-tribute-to-nazi-1113761338.html
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group Launches Hashtag Over Ottawa's Tribute to Nazi
Sputnik's parent company Rossiya Segodnya international media group launched #cancelnazicanada hashtag on Thursday in protest against the celebration of a Canadian-Ukrainian Nazi veteran in the Canadian parliament last week.
"Its actions and attempts to whitewash an obvious evil have equaled Canada to Nazism. This is what ordinary Nazism looks like. Cover-ups, the ignorance of the obvious, substitution of concepts — everything that characterized the allies at the beginning of the war — they are doing it again. We are going to cancel this behavior," a spokesperson for the media group said. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a formal apology to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday for putting him in an awkward position. Zelensky was photographed pumping his fist in acknowledged of former SS man Yaroslav Hunka who saluted from the gallery as he was given a standing ovation by Canadian lawmakers.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik's parent company Rossiya Segodnya international media group launched #cancelnazicanada hashtag on Thursday in protest against the celebration of a Canadian-Ukrainian Nazi veteran in the Canadian parliament last week.
"Its actions and attempts to whitewash an obvious evil have equaled Canada to Nazism. This is what ordinary Nazism looks like. Cover-ups, the ignorance of the obvious, substitution of concepts — everything that characterized the allies at the beginning of the war — they are doing it again. We are going to cancel this behavior," a spokesperson for the media group said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a formal apology to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday for putting him in an awkward position. Zelensky was photographed pumping his fist in acknowledged of former SS man Yaroslav Hunka
who saluted from the gallery as he was given a standing ovation by Canadian lawmakers.