Canada Must Bring to Justice Nazi SS Veteran Who Spoke in Country's Parliament - Kremlin
The Canadian government must bring to justice or extradite Ukrainian Nazi SS veteran Yaroslav Hunka, who has been given a standing ovation by the Canadian parliament last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We have heard statements from Poland that they also plan to initiate the legal persecution of the Nazi [Hunka]. There is obviously no statute of limitations possible for such crimes. In this regard we, of course, believe that the Canadian government must bring [him] to justice and transfer [him] to those who will bring him to justice," Peskov told reporters. On September 22, Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran, received a standing ovation from the Canadian legislature. Hunka's recognition came as House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota gave introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the Canadian parliament. Later, Canadian lawmakers decided to condemn Hunka's invitation to the parliament and "recall" the honors rendered to him.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Canadian government must bring to justice or extradite Ukrainian Nazi SS veteran Yaroslav Hunka, who has been given a standing ovation by the Canadian parliament last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"We have heard statements from Poland that they also plan to initiate the legal persecution of the Nazi [Hunka]. There is obviously no statute of limitations possible for such crimes. In this regard we, of course, believe that the Canadian government must bring [him] to justice and transfer [him] to those who will bring him to justice," Peskov told reporters.
On September 22, Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran
, received a standing ovation from the Canadian legislature. Hunka's recognition came as House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota gave introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the Canadian parliament.
Later, Canadian lawmakers decided to condemn Hunka's invitation to the parliament and "recall" the honors rendered to him.