https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/russia-needs-to-boost-defense-spending-to-counter-hybrid-war---kremlin-1113763570.html
Russia Needs to Boost Defense Spending to Counter Hybrid War - Kremlin
Russia Needs to Boost Defense Spending to Counter Hybrid War - Kremlin
An increase in defense spending is necessary for Russia, as the country is living in a state of hybrid war deployed against it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2023-09-28T11:06+0000
2023-09-28T11:06+0000
2023-09-28T11:06+0000
world
russia
dmitry peskov
volodymyr zelensky
canada
nazi
ukraine
kremlin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112320936_0:106:3265:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_94cb76f524fa1090b130def879587e39.jpg
"It is obvious here that such an increase is necessary, absolutely necessary, because we live in a state of hybrid war. We are continuing the special military operation. I mean the hybrid war that is being launched against us. And this requires high expenses," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the draft budget for next year, which provides for an increase in defense spending.Canada needs to learn a lesson after the scandal with the honoring of a Nazi veteran in the parliament and start supporting anti-faschist initiatives, Peskov said.Last Friday, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka's recognition happened as the then-Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the Canadian parliament.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/armored-behemoths-comparing-nato-and-russias-top-tanks-1113657752.html
russia
canada
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112320936_268:0:2999:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a760c5f3b542d524bae8786062ad4323.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
increase in defense spending, hybrid war, russia needs to boost defense spending
increase in defense spending, hybrid war, russia needs to boost defense spending
Russia Needs to Boost Defense Spending to Counter Hybrid War - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An increase in defense spending is necessary for Russia, as the country is living in a state of hybrid war deployed against it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"It is obvious here that such an increase is necessary, absolutely necessary, because we live in a state of hybrid war. We are continuing the special military operation. I mean the hybrid war that is being launched against us. And this requires high expenses," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the draft budget for next year, which provides for an increase in defense spending.
Canada needs to learn a lesson after the scandal with the honoring of a Nazi veteran in the parliament and start supporting anti-faschist initiatives, Peskov said.
"It is very important for a country like Canada to learn a lesson after the scandal that happened to it... I think the main thing is to realize the inadmissibility of this in the future and to realize the lack of knowledge in a country like Canada, such a terrible phenomenon as Nazism and fascism… This knowledge should be instilled and it should be done as an inoculation against the fact that Nazism does not repeat itself, and is does repeat itself it should be eradicated," Peskov told a briefing.
Last Friday, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka
who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka's recognition happened as the then-Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the Canadian parliament.