Russia Needs to Boost Defense Spending to Counter Hybrid War - Kremlin

An increase in defense spending is necessary for Russia, as the country is living in a state of hybrid war deployed against it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It is obvious here that such an increase is necessary, absolutely necessary, because we live in a state of hybrid war. We are continuing the special military operation. I mean the hybrid war that is being launched against us. And this requires high expenses," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the draft budget for next year, which provides for an increase in defense spending.Canada needs to learn a lesson after the scandal with the honoring of a Nazi veteran in the parliament and start supporting anti-faschist initiatives, Peskov said.Last Friday, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka's recognition happened as the then-Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the Canadian parliament.

