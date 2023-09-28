https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/vladimir-putin-meets-with-newly-elected-governors-of-russian-regions-1113766874.html
Vladimir Putin Meets With Newly Elected Governors of Russian Regions
Vladimir Putin Meets With Newly Elected Governors of Russian Regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the heads of 26 regions, where elections were held earlier in September.
2023-09-28T13:03+0000
2023-09-28T13:03+0000
2023-09-28T13:03+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1c/1113766699_0:136:3158:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_f2c6bf1c86ffcd0b890a15f45a003362.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the level of confidence in the elected heads of regions means even greater responsibility, adding that it is necessary to justify as far as possible the choice of voters and the hopes of regional residents for positive change.Putin said that the elections held in the new territories were an important step towards integration. According to him, the 2023 elections were open, fair, competitive and with a high turnout, which reflects the intelligence of the electorate, adding that the elected governors should maximize the justification of the voters' choice. The Russian president stressed that it is a moral duty to support the servicemen of the special military operation and their families. External pressure has become a powerful incentive for the growth of domestic production and Russian business should be supported, Putin added.The meeting was attended by the heads of 26 regions, where elections for the heads of the highest executive authorities were held this year.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/regional-elections-in-russia-1113227817.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1c/1113766699_214:0:2945:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d2358a8e4a6c070a11c33eca1bd978f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, elected governors of russian regions
russian president vladimir putin, elected governors of russian regions
Vladimir Putin Meets With Newly Elected Governors of Russian Regions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the heads of 26 regions, where elections were held earlier in September.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the level of confidence in the elected heads of regions means even greater responsibility, adding that it is necessary to justify as far as possible the choice of voters and the hopes of regional residents for positive change.
"I repeat, the results of the election of regional heads are very convincing. We often talk about it, and it is true; such a level of trust means, first of all, even greater responsibility. I am sure you understand this perfectly well and are focused on meeting the hopes of voters and residents of the regions for positive change, for improving the quality and level of their life," Putin said during a meeting with the elected regional heads.
Putin said that the elections held in the new territories were an important step towards integration. According to him, the 2023 elections were open, fair, competitive and with a high turnout, which reflects the intelligence of the electorate, adding that the elected governors should maximize the justification of the voters' choice.
The Russian president stressed that it is a moral duty to support the servicemen of the special military operation
and their families.
External pressure has become a powerful incentive for the growth of domestic production and Russian business should be supported, Putin added.
The meeting was attended by the heads of 26 regions, where elections for the heads of the highest executive authorities were held this year.