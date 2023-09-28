https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/vladimir-putin-meets-with-newly-elected-governors-of-russian-regions-1113766874.html

Vladimir Putin Meets With Newly Elected Governors of Russian Regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the heads of 26 regions, where elections were held earlier in September.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the level of confidence in the elected heads of regions means even greater responsibility, adding that it is necessary to justify as far as possible the choice of voters and the hopes of regional residents for positive change.Putin said that the elections held in the new territories were an important step towards integration. According to him, the 2023 elections were open, fair, competitive and with a high turnout, which reflects the intelligence of the electorate, adding that the elected governors should maximize the justification of the voters' choice. The Russian president stressed that it is a moral duty to support the servicemen of the special military operation and their families. External pressure has become a powerful incentive for the growth of domestic production and Russian business should be supported, Putin added.The meeting was attended by the heads of 26 regions, where elections for the heads of the highest executive authorities were held this year.

