Year in Space: Longest ISS Expedition Completed

On September 27, the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and later landed in Kazakhstan, marking the completion of the mission. The expedition has proved to be the longest, breaking the record for a space flight duration.
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio spent 371 days in space, setting a new record for the ISS program.Thanks to the Russian Soyuz MS-23 rocket, the crew returned to Earth safe and sound. Despite the fact that more and more countries are developing space programs, it is the Russian spacecraft which remains the main shuttle carrying cosmonauts and astronauts to and from the ISS.After the successful landing, rescue teams quickly reached the capsule and provided assistance to the crew.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to learn more about the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft landing.
On September 27, the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and later landed in Kazakhstan, marking the completion of the mission. The expedition proved to be the longest ever, breaking the record for space flight duration.
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio spent 371 days in space, setting a new record for the ISS program.
Thanks to the Russian Soyuz MS-23 rocket, the crew returned to Earth safe and sound. Despite the fact that more and more countries are developing space programs, it is the Russian spacecraft which remains the main shuttle carrying cosmonauts and astronauts to and from the ISS.
After the successful landing, rescue teams quickly reached the capsule and provided assistance to the crew.
The Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio prepare for landing in the Kazakh steppe, on September 27, 2023.
