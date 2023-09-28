International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/year-in-space-longest-iss-expedition-completed-1113761583.html
Year in Space: Longest ISS Expedition Completed
Year in Space: Longest ISS Expedition Completed
On September 27, the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and later landed in Kazakhstan, marking the completion of the mission. The expedition has proved to be the longest, breaking the record for a space flight duration.
2023-09-28T18:36+0000
2023-09-28T18:36+0000
multimedia
roscosmos
photo
science & tech
soyuz
soyuz ms
sergei prokopyev
oleg kononenko
international space station (iss)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1c/1113761753_0:295:2816:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_3d735aa29c261ef0670ac6341cf572f1.jpg
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio spent 371 days in space, setting a new record for the ISS program.Thanks to the Russian Soyuz MS-23 rocket, the crew returned to Earth safe and sound. Despite the fact that more and more countries are developing space programs, it is the Russian spacecraft which remains the main shuttle carrying cosmonauts and astronauts to and from the ISS.After the successful landing, rescue teams quickly reached the capsule and provided assistance to the crew.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to learn more about the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft landing.
russia
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1c/1113761753_223:0:2728:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_95d956cfc07acc3c0bab16a22418d3dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space capsule, iss expedition, space crew, russian rocket, russian spacecraft, international space station, soviet spacecraft, russian rocket, soviet rocket, iss, cosmonaut, astronaut, russian cosmonaut, nasa astronaut, american astronaut, space cooperation, space race, space capsule, returns to earth, returned to earth, return to earth, soyuz ms-23, prokopyev, petelin, rubio
space capsule, iss expedition, space crew, russian rocket, russian spacecraft, international space station, soviet spacecraft, russian rocket, soviet rocket, iss, cosmonaut, astronaut, russian cosmonaut, nasa astronaut, american astronaut, space cooperation, space race, space capsule, returns to earth, returned to earth, return to earth, soyuz ms-23, prokopyev, petelin, rubio

Year in Space: Longest ISS Expedition Completed

18:36 GMT 28.09.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On September 27, the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and later landed in Kazakhstan, marking the completion of the mission. The expedition proved to be the longest ever, breaking the record for space flight duration.
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio spent 371 days in space, setting a new record for the ISS program.
Thanks to the Russian Soyuz MS-23 rocket, the crew returned to Earth safe and sound. Despite the fact that more and more countries are developing space programs, it is the Russian spacecraft which remains the main shuttle carrying cosmonauts and astronauts to and from the ISS.
After the successful landing, rescue teams quickly reached the capsule and provided assistance to the crew.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to learn more about the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft landing.
© Sputnik / Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko / Go to the mediabank

The Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio prepare for landing in the Kazakh steppe, on September 27, 2023.

The Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio prepare for landing in the Kazakh steppe, on September 27, 2023. - Sputnik International
1/10
© Sputnik / Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko
/
Go to the mediabank

The Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, as well as NASA astronaut Frank Rubio prepare for landing in the Kazakh steppe, on September 27, 2023.

© AP Photo / Ivan Timoshenko, Roscosmos space corporation

Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule lands about 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule lands about 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. - Sputnik International
2/10
© AP Photo / Ivan Timoshenko, Roscosmos space corporation

Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule lands about 150 km (90 miles) southeast of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

© AP Photo / Ivan Timoshenko, Roscosmos space corporation

Rescue team members help Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev leave the capsule shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft.

Rescue team members help Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev leave the capsule shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AP Photo / Ivan Timoshenko, Roscosmos space corporation

Rescue team members help Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev leave the capsule shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft.

© AP Photo / Ivan Timoshenko, Roscosmos space corporation

The rescue team helps NASA astronaut Frank Rubio get out the capsule shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft.

The rescue team helps NASA astronaut Frank Rubio get out the capsule shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft. - Sputnik International
4/10
© AP Photo / Ivan Timoshenko, Roscosmos space corporation

The rescue team helps NASA astronaut Frank Rubio get out the capsule shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft.

© Sputnik / Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko / Go to the mediabank

Russian cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin poses for a photo holding a muskmelon and a matryoshka doll of himself just after leaving the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule.

Russian cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin poses for a photo holding a muskmelon and a matryoshka doll of himself just after leaving the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule. - Sputnik International
5/10
© Sputnik / Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin poses for a photo holding a muskmelon and a matryoshka doll of himself just after leaving the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule.

© AP Photo / Roscosmos space corporation

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is attended to by the NASA team shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is attended to by the NASA team shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule. - Sputnik International
6/10
© AP Photo / Roscosmos space corporation

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is attended to by the NASA team shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule.

© Sputnik / Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko / Go to the mediabank

Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev poses for a photo holding a melon just after leaving the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev poses for a photo holding a melon just after leaving the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule. - Sputnik International
7/10
© Sputnik / Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev poses for a photo holding a melon just after leaving the Soyuz MS-23 space capsule.

© AP Photo / Roscosmos space corporation

Roscosmos and NASA team members take care of the space crew brought back by the Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule, which lies on the ground shortly after landing.

Roscosmos and NASA team members take care of the space crew brought back by the Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule, which lies on the ground shortly after landing. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AP Photo / Roscosmos space corporation

Roscosmos and NASA team members take care of the space crew brought back by the Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule, which lies on the ground shortly after landing.

© AP Photo / Ivan Timoshenko, Roscosmos space corporation

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio rests in a chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio rests in a chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AP Photo / Ivan Timoshenko, Roscosmos space corporation

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio rests in a chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-23 space capsule.

© Sputnik / Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko / Go to the mediabank

Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev waves at a meeting in Star City, Russia.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev waves at a meeting in Star City, Russia. - Sputnik International
10/10
© Sputnik / Roscosmos/Ivan Timoshenko
/
Go to the mediabank

Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev waves at a meeting in Star City, Russia.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала