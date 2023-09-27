https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/russian-cosmonauts-prokopyev-petelin-nasa-astronaut-rubio-land-in-kazakhstan---broadcast-1113738781.html

Russian Cosmonauts Prokopyev, Petelin, NASA Astronaut Rubio, Land in Kazakhstan - Broadcast

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who broke the record for the longest spaceflight at the International Space Station (ISS), landed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, according to the broadcast by the Mission Control Center in the Moscow Region.

The landing took place southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan. Rescuers have taken the cosmonauts and astronaut out of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft after returning to Earth from the ISS, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The crew has been attended to by doctors and other specialists. The capsule undocked from the space station at 07:55 GMT and started to deorbit a few hours earlier. The crew spent 371 days in space, setting a new record for the ISS program. It was Prokopyev's second flight, while Petelin and Rubio flew to the orbit for the first time. The remaining station crew consists of ISS Expedition 70 members: NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, who arrived at the ISS in late August as part of the SpaceX Crew-7 mission. Three additional crew members: Roscosmos' Nikolai Chub, Oleg Kononenko, and NASA's Loral O'Hara - arrived at the station on September 15 aboard the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft. In July 2022, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on ISS cross-flights of Russian cosmonauts on American Crew Dragon spacecraft and American astronauts on Russian Soyuz MS spacecraft. The first such ship was the Soyuz MS-22, which flew with Rubio on board.

