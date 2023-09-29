https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/co-defendant-in-trump-georgia-election-case-scott-hall-pleads-guilty-1113811983.html
Co-Defendant in Trump Georgia Election Case Scott Hall Pleads Guilty
Co-Defendant in Trump Georgia Election Case Scott Hall Pleads Guilty
Hall faces seven charges alleging he was part of a conspiracy, along with Trump, to overturn President Biden's victory in the 2020 election in Georgia.
Hall faces seven charges alleging he was part of a conspiracy, along with former President Trump, to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election in Georgia. Scott is specifically accused of tampering with electronic voting machines in Coffee County. Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee on Friday imposed 12-month probation for each count against him, effectively resulting in a five-year probation term, along with a $1,000 fine for each count, totaling $5,000. In addition, McAfee ordered Scott not to participate in any activities regarding polling or the administration of elections.
Co-Defendant in Trump Georgia Election Case Scott Hall Pleads Guilty
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Scott Hall, one of the co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump, has entered a guilty plea during a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court.
Hall faces seven charges alleging he was part of a conspiracy, along with former President Trump, to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election in Georgia. Scott is specifically accused of tampering with electronic voting machines in Coffee County.
Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee on Friday imposed 12-month probation for each count against him, effectively resulting in a five-year probation term, along with a $1,000 fine for each count, totaling $5,000.
In addition, McAfee ordered Scott not to participate in any activities regarding polling or the administration of elections.