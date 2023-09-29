International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/co-defendant-in-trump-georgia-election-case-scott-hall-pleads-guilty-1113811983.html
Co-Defendant in Trump Georgia Election Case Scott Hall Pleads Guilty
Co-Defendant in Trump Georgia Election Case Scott Hall Pleads Guilty
Hall faces seven charges alleging he was part of a conspiracy, along with Trump, to overturn President Biden's victory in the 2020 election in Georgia.
2023-09-29T22:01+0000
2023-09-29T22:01+0000
americas
donald trump
georgia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113428342_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b958bdd39e01720e36374eaf642a787e.jpg
Hall faces seven charges alleging he was part of a conspiracy, along with former President Trump, to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election in Georgia. Scott is specifically accused of tampering with electronic voting machines in Coffee County. Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee on Friday imposed 12-month probation for each count against him, effectively resulting in a five-year probation term, along with a $1,000 fine for each count, totaling $5,000. In addition, McAfee ordered Scott not to participate in any activities regarding polling or the administration of elections.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/trump-booked-released-from-fulton-county-jail-over-georgia-election-interference-case-1112871222.html
americas
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113428342_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f66e2dc7b238da5d13c77842fe07ef33.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump, georgia, donald trump, joe biden, 2020 election, 2020 election in georgia, scott hall, fulton county superior court
trump, georgia, donald trump, joe biden, 2020 election, 2020 election in georgia, scott hall, fulton county superior court

Co-Defendant in Trump Georgia Election Case Scott Hall Pleads Guilty

22:01 GMT 29.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSFormer US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand summit at the Omni Shoreham hotel in Washington, DC on September 15, 2023.
Former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand summit at the Omni Shoreham hotel in Washington, DC on September 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Scott Hall, one of the co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump, has entered a guilty plea during a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court.
Hall faces seven charges alleging he was part of a conspiracy, along with former President Trump, to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election in Georgia. Scott is specifically accused of tampering with electronic voting machines in Coffee County.
Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee on Friday imposed 12-month probation for each count against him, effectively resulting in a five-year probation term, along with a $1,000 fine for each count, totaling $5,000.
In addition, McAfee ordered Scott not to participate in any activities regarding polling or the administration of elections.
Former US President Donald Trump boards his plane as he departs Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 24, 2023. Former US President Donald Trump and 18 others have until August 25, 2023 to surrender at the courthouse after being indicted on 41 counts related to their efforts to overturn the 2020 US Presidential election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
Americas
Trump Officially Booked in Fulton County Jail Over Georgia Election Interference Case
25 August, 00:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала