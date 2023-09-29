International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/elon-musk-us-immigration-needs-to-be-smoothed-out-flow-of-people-stopped-1113785094.html
Elon Musk: US Immigration Needs to Be Smoothed Out, Flow of People Stopped
Elon Musk: US Immigration Needs to Be Smoothed Out, Flow of People Stopped
Entrepreneur Elon Musk, while reporting from Texas’ border, said that immigration needs to be improved and the uncontrolled inflow of people should be disabled.
2023-09-29T03:20+0000
2023-09-29T03:18+0000
americas
us
elon musk
texas
illegal immigration
us-mexico border
new york city
bus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103645498_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_baa75b786e03bcf28007af86b79236d7.jpg
“We want to do both things: smooth out legal immigration and then stop the flow of people of such magnitude that is leading to a collapse of social services,” Musk told the audience during a livestream on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. Even the US' largest city, New York City, is “buckling under pressure” of the vast number of immigrants who have illegally crossed into the US from the US-Mexico border, he said. Musk visited Eagle Pass, a border crossing in Texas. Musk was accompanied by GOP Republican Tony Gonzales, who used the opportunity to explain details of their situation. Gonzales said about 2,500 people cross the border daily, and that only 90% qualify for asylum. Furthermore, none of them are sent back to their country of origin. Musk took the opportunity to also acknowledge that he too is an immigrant having been born in South Africa, adding that he saw himself as "extremely pro-immigrant."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/senator-says-us-migration-crisis-will-destroy-new-york-city-create-financial-tsunami-1113749977.html
americas
texas
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103645498_121:0:2852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7645679b46be51bcccdfd8b156a6a8b8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, us immigration, texas, us-mexico border, illegal immigration
elon musk, us immigration, texas, us-mexico border, illegal immigration

Elon Musk: US Immigration Needs to Be Smoothed Out, Flow of People Stopped

03:20 GMT 29.09.2023
© AP Photo / Gregory BullMigrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Migrants wait along a border wall Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2023
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Lenka White - Entrepreneur Elon Musk, while reporting from Texas’ border, said that immigration needs to be improved and the uncontrolled inflow of people should be disabled.
“We want to do both things: smooth out legal immigration and then stop the flow of people of such magnitude that is leading to a collapse of social services,” Musk told the audience during a livestream on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.
Even the US' largest city, New York City, is “buckling under pressure” of the vast number of immigrants who have illegally crossed into the US from the US-Mexico border, he said.
Musk visited Eagle Pass, a border crossing in Texas. Musk was accompanied by GOP Republican Tony Gonzales, who used the opportunity to explain details of their situation.
A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle drives along the border fence at the U.S.-Mexico border wall, on Dec. 15, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Authorities are investigating the cause of death of a female migrant whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff's office said the woman was a 32-year-old Mexican who was attempting to cross the wall Monday, April 11, 2022 near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
Americas
Senator Says US Migration Crisis Will Destroy New York City, Create Financial Tsunami
27 September, 21:21 GMT
Gonzales said about 2,500 people cross the border daily, and that only 90% qualify for asylum. Furthermore, none of them are sent back to their country of origin.
Musk took the opportunity to also acknowledge that he too is an immigrant having been born in South Africa, adding that he saw himself as "extremely pro-immigrant."

The United States has had issues with immigrants for a long time as the Texan border is not fully guarded or fenced.

The issue of immigration has also become political, with Republicans having a more rigid stance and asking for more money to protect the border instead of pouring funds into Ukraine. At the same time, the Democrats are more laid back, with US President Joe Biden asking for more aid to Ukraine.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала