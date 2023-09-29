https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/elon-musk-us-immigration-needs-to-be-smoothed-out-flow-of-people-stopped-1113785094.html

Elon Musk: US Immigration Needs to Be Smoothed Out, Flow of People Stopped

Entrepreneur Elon Musk, while reporting from Texas’ border, said that immigration needs to be improved and the uncontrolled inflow of people should be disabled.

“We want to do both things: smooth out legal immigration and then stop the flow of people of such magnitude that is leading to a collapse of social services,” Musk told the audience during a livestream on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. Even the US' largest city, New York City, is “buckling under pressure” of the vast number of immigrants who have illegally crossed into the US from the US-Mexico border, he said. Musk visited Eagle Pass, a border crossing in Texas. Musk was accompanied by GOP Republican Tony Gonzales, who used the opportunity to explain details of their situation. Gonzales said about 2,500 people cross the border daily, and that only 90% qualify for asylum. Furthermore, none of them are sent back to their country of origin. Musk took the opportunity to also acknowledge that he too is an immigrant having been born in South Africa, adding that he saw himself as "extremely pro-immigrant."

