International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/golden-billion-countries-exploit-rest-of-world---putin-1113802244.html
‘Golden Billion’ Countries Exploit Rest of World - Putin
‘Golden Billion’ Countries Exploit Rest of World - Putin
Modern credit relations are structured in such a way that they serve only the interests of the "golden billion," abusing their position in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
2023-09-29T15:35+0000
2023-09-29T16:13+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
latin america
community of latin american and caribbean states (celac)
celac
alba
mercosur
us hegemony
eurasian economic union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113802084_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e9c1059c17c87b099d93ac9962c7922a.jpg
"Modern financial credit relations in the world are built in such a way that they exclusively serve the interests of the so-called 'golden billion.' They, this 'golden billion,' more precisely, the leaders of these 'golden billion' countries, they exploit almost all other countries of the world. They abuse their position both technology, information and finance wise," Putin said at the International Parliamentary Conference Russia-Latin America.The structure of the modern credit relations needs to be changed, the president added.Russia is ready to develop cooperation with countries of Latin America on bilateral basis and within the framework of international structures, Putin stressed.Putin added that Russia will help the above-mentioned structures to establish practical ties with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), to coordinate takes on relevant issues of trade policy, tariff regulation, investment promotion, and technology transfer.In addition, Putin noted that the Latin American countries have a desire to "pursue sovereign and independent foreign policy" and they will have a leading role in global politics.The first International Parliamentary Conference Russia-Latin America was launched on Friday and will last until Monday, with representatives of more than half of Latin American countries participating.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/brics-membership-may-ensure-bolivias-security-sustainable-development---1112348345.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/latin-america-refuses-to-side-with-eu-on-ukraine-to-show-sovereignty---expert-1111994391.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113802084_69:0:2798:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50a24fe0d95a5086679f75c1da9bd465.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
golden billion, putin, russia-latin america, latin america, latin americans, russia-celac, russia-alba, russia-mercosur, vladimir putin, eurasian economic union, trade policy, american imperialism, us imperialism, west imperialism, western imperialism, western, western hegemony, multipolar world order, new world order, multipolar world, polycentric world, us hegemony, multipolarity
golden billion, putin, russia-latin america, latin america, latin americans, russia-celac, russia-alba, russia-mercosur, vladimir putin, eurasian economic union, trade policy, american imperialism, us imperialism, west imperialism, western imperialism, western, western hegemony, multipolar world order, new world order, multipolar world, polycentric world, us hegemony, multipolarity

‘Golden Billion’ Countries Exploit Rest of World - Putin

15:35 GMT 29.09.2023 (Updated: 16:13 GMT 29.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an opening of the Russia - Latin America international parliamentary conference at the Pillar Hall of the House of Unions in Moscow, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an opening of the Russia - Latin America international parliamentary conference at the Pillar Hall of the House of Unions in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Modern credit relations are structured in such a way that they serve only the interests of the "golden billion," abusing their position in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Friday.
"Modern financial credit relations in the world are built in such a way that they exclusively serve the interests of the so-called 'golden billion.' They, this 'golden billion,' more precisely, the leaders of these 'golden billion' countries, they exploit almost all other countries of the world. They abuse their position both technology, information and finance wise," Putin said at the International Parliamentary Conference Russia-Latin America.
The structure of the modern credit relations needs to be changed, the president added.
Russia is ready to develop cooperation with countries of Latin America on bilateral basis and within the framework of international structures, Putin stressed.

"We have supported and still support Latin America in its unity and diversity …We are ready to build relations both on a bilateral basis and to work closely with integration organizations in the Latin American region, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States [CELAC], the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America [ALBA], the Southern Common Market [MERCOSUR]," the president emphasized.

BRICS Leaders at the 11th Bloc's Summit in Brazil - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2023
World
BRICS Membership May Ensure Bolivia's Security, Sustainable Development
2 August, 14:32 GMT
Putin added that Russia will help the above-mentioned structures to establish practical ties with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), to coordinate takes on relevant issues of trade policy, tariff regulation, investment promotion, and technology transfer.
In addition, Putin noted that the Latin American countries have a desire to "pursue sovereign and independent foreign policy" and they will have a leading role in global politics.

"Our friendly attitude towards the countries of the region is reflected in the fact that we are always ready to help Latin Americans," Putin said, adding that Moscow is ready to provide assistance in emergency situations and in fight against crime.

Demonstrators burn a European Union flag during a rally supporting the no vote for the upcoming referendum outside the European Union office in Athens, Thursday, July 2, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2023
World
Latin America Refuses to Side With EU on Ukraine to Show Sovereignty - Expert
19 July, 17:10 GMT
The first International Parliamentary Conference Russia-Latin America was launched on Friday and will last until Monday, with representatives of more than half of Latin American countries participating.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала