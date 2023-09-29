https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/house-oversight-committee-says-subpoenaed-hunter-james-biden-for-bank-records-1113785452.html

House Oversight Committee Files Subpoena for Bank Records From Hunter, James Biden

House Oversight Committee Files Subpoena for Bank Records From Hunter, James Biden

Thursday was the first day of impeachment inquiry hearings against the president. During the GOP-led House Oversight Committee hearing, Comer announced his intention to subpoena the bank records of Hunter and James Biden.

"As part of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) today issued three subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records," the committee said. According to copies of the subpoenas, the panel is giving Hunter and James Biden until October 12 to provide the requested documents or they may risk facing criminal contempt of Congress charges. The Oversight Committee has disclosed since January that the Bidens and their associates established more than 20 shell companies, amassing more than $24 million from sources in China and other countries. The investigation also identified nine Biden family members linked to these business operations and affirmed the president interacted with the business affiliates on at least 24 occasions. Thursday was the first day of impeachment inquiry hearings against the president. During the GOP-led House Oversight Committee hearing, Congressman James Comer announced his intention to subpoena the bank records of President Joe Biden's son and brother, Hunter and James, as well as the records of their affiliated companies.Citing bank records, the House Oversight Committee earlier revealed that Hunter in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.

