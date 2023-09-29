International
House Oversight Committee Files Subpoena for Bank Records From Hunter, James Biden
House Oversight Committee Files Subpoena for Bank Records From Hunter, James Biden
Thursday was the first day of impeachment inquiry hearings against the president. During the GOP-led House Oversight Committee hearing, Comer announced his intention to subpoena the bank records of Hunter and James Biden.
"As part of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) today issued three subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records," the committee said. According to copies of the subpoenas, the panel is giving Hunter and James Biden until October 12 to provide the requested documents or they may risk facing criminal contempt of Congress charges. The Oversight Committee has disclosed since January that the Bidens and their associates established more than 20 shell companies, amassing more than $24 million from sources in China and other countries. The investigation also identified nine Biden family members linked to these business operations and affirmed the president interacted with the business affiliates on at least 24 occasions. Thursday was the first day of impeachment inquiry hearings against the president. During the GOP-led House Oversight Committee hearing, Congressman James Comer announced his intention to subpoena the bank records of President Joe Biden's son and brother, Hunter and James, as well as the records of their affiliated companies.Citing bank records, the House Oversight Committee earlier revealed that Hunter in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.
03:45 GMT 29.09.2023 (Updated: 03:50 GMT 29.09.2023)
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., second right top, speaks on the Democratic side of the aisle, as the House Oversight Committee begins an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., is seated top right.
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Oversight Committee said in a news release that Chairman James Comer issued subpoenas for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his brother James Biden seeking to obtain their personal and business records.
"As part of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) today issued three subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records," the committee said.
According to copies of the subpoenas, the panel is giving Hunter and James Biden until October 12 to provide the requested documents or they may risk facing criminal contempt of Congress charges.
The Oversight Committee has disclosed since January that the Bidens and their associates established more than 20 shell companies, amassing more than $24 million from sources in China and other countries. The investigation also identified nine Biden family members linked to these business operations and affirmed the president interacted with the business affiliates on at least 24 occasions.
Protesters in the audiance wear T-shirts with the face of House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and the words, No Evidence, on them as the committee begins an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2023
Sputnik Explains
Sparks Fly on Day One of US House’s Biden Impeachment Hearing: What Did We Learn?
Yesterday, 23:41 GMT
Thursday was the first day of impeachment inquiry hearings against the president. During the GOP-led House Oversight Committee hearing, Congressman James Comer announced his intention to subpoena the bank records of President Joe Biden's son and brother, Hunter and James, as well as the records of their affiliated companies.

"What we need to understand is where it [the money] goes next. That is the question this committee seeks to answer and the evidence supports that next step," Comer said at the time.

Citing bank records, the House Oversight Committee earlier revealed that Hunter in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.
