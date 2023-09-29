International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Destroys 11 Ukrainian Drones Above Kaluga, Kursk Regions
Russia Destroys 11 Ukrainian Drones Above Kaluga, Kursk Regions
Russian air defenses destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones at night: one of them over the Kaluga Region and 10 over the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Overnight to September 29, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on Russian territory was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed eleven Ukrainian UAVs: one of them above the Kaluga Region and 10 above the Kursk Region,” the ministry said.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties.
04:22 GMT 29.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones at night: one of them over the Kaluga Region and 10 over the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Overnight to September 29, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on Russian territory was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed eleven Ukrainian UAVs: one of them above the Kaluga Region and 10 above the Kursk Region,” the ministry said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Military Expert: NATO Helped Ukraine Strike Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol
22 September, 13:09 GMT
22 September, 13:09 GMT
Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties.
