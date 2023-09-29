https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/russia-destroys-11-ukrainian-drones-above-kaluga-kursk-regions-1113786324.html
Russia Destroys 11 Ukrainian Drones Above Kaluga, Kursk Regions
Russian air defenses destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones at night: one of them over the Kaluga Region and 10 over the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“Overnight to September 29, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on Russian territory was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed eleven Ukrainian UAVs: one of them above the Kaluga Region and 10 above the Kursk Region,” the ministry said.Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties.
“Overnight to September 29, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on Russian territory was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed eleven Ukrainian UAVs: one of them above the Kaluga Region and 10 above the Kursk Region,” the ministry said.
Ukrainian troops resorted to drone warfare in last several months
after loss of several strategic locations and growing number of casualties.