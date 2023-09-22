https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/military-expert-nato-helped-ukraine-strike-black-sea-fleet-hq-in-sevastopol-1113584012.html

Military Expert: NATO Helped Ukraine Strike Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol

The headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol came under a Ukrainian missile strike on Friday, as per the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Ukrainian military attacked a historic building of the Black Sea headquarters in Sevastopol this September 22, with one Russian military serviceman going missing, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense (Mod). The MoD specified that during the Kiev regime's attack on Sevastopol, five enemy missiles had been shot down by Russia's air defenses.A missile warning sound was heard in the Crimean city of Sevastopol, home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in the morning of September 22. According to Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev, the fleet's headquarters were subjected to a rocket strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Heavy smoke was seen emerging from the city center."The enemy launched a missile attack on the fleet headquarters. A fragment fell near the Lunacharsky Theater... All operational services went to the incident scene. Information about the victims is being clarified. Please remain calm. And do not post photos and videos," Razvozhaev said on Telegram. He warned of a possible new attack on the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters.The news came after the Russian MoD earlier announced that the peninsular air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian guided missile and two aircraft-type drones off the west coast of Crimea. Two drones were also shot down on the night of September 22, according to the MoD.Razvozhaev first warned that another attack was possible, but later wrote: "missile and air threat end." Nonetheless, he urged residents not to travel to the city center where roads were blocked and investigative activities went on.Per Dandykin, Kiev's Western military curators and their proxies take many factors into account while planning these strikes.Dandykin noted that the Russian military is due to analyze where the strikes came from and take a closer look at the remaining Ukrainian military forces in Odessa. "They attack, as I understand it, mainly from the south of Ukraine, from Odessa," the expert suggested.

