Russian Soldiers Receive One-Million-Ruble Check for Destroying Ukraine’s Leopard Tank

Kiev earlier received about 60 Leopard tanks from Western countries - something that, however, failed to help Ukrainian troops break through Russian defensive lines during this past summer’s counteroffensive.

First Guard Tank Army servicemen of Russia’s Western Military District have received a check for one million rubles ($10,200) as an award for destroying the Ukrainian Army’s German-made Leopard tank in the special operation zone, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Friday.The MoD added that the tank was destroyed as Russian soldiers thwarted another offensive attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Kupyansk frontline.According to the MoD statement, the armed vehicle was tracked down by the crew of a Russian reconnaissance drone.The whereabouts of the Leopard tank was then immediately sent to the D-30 howitzer crew, who hit and destroyed the tank with a single shot.Ukrainian troops widely used the Leopard 1 and its more advanced successor, the Leopard 2, during the early stages of Kiev’s botched counteroffensive, which kicked off in early June.Reports have surfaced about the destruction of dozens of Leopard tanks, most recently on the Kupyansk frontline.

