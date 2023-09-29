https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/russias-unsc-draft-statement-calls-for-condemnation-of-nord-stream-terrorist-attack-1113783715.html

Russia's UNSC Draft Statement Calls for Condemnation of Nord Stream Terrorist Attack

Russia's UNSC Draft Statement Calls for Condemnation of Nord Stream Terrorist Attack

Russia has circulated in the UNSC a statement calling for condemnation of the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyansky said.

“As we had announced at our meeting on the blowing up of Nord Streams on September 26, today we circulated a draft statement by the UN Security Council president on this terrorist attack,” Polyansky said. The draft statement, seen by Sputnik, says the UN Security Council condemns the terrorist act against the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines and calls for a thorough investigation into the attack. “The Security Council condemns in the strongest terms the act of terrorism against the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in September 2022," according to the draft statement.It said the Security Council stressed that the attack was a direct threat to international peace and security and caused devastating consequences, such as environmental damage, long-term economic loss to a number of countries and danger to the Baltic Sea navigation. It said the Council deplores the lack of specific official information about the probe conducted by Denmark, Germany and Sweden. “The Security Council appeals to national authorities of Denmark, Germany and Sweden to accelerate their national investigations into the act of terrorism in question and to share their findings, including preliminary ones, and any other relevant information with the Security Council, as well as to cooperate with the national authorities of the Russian Federation and the operator of the pipeline as parties concerned," according to the draft statement, the decision on which should now be made by the Council. The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation with charges of international terrorism.

