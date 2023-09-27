https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/terrorist-attack-on-nord-stream-de-facto-organized-by-us-uk---kremlin-1113731507.html
Terrorist Attack on Nord Stream De Facto Organized by US, UK - Kremlin
The terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines was somehow organized by the United States and the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report said that the US involved in the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines left no traces, no significant information about the mission was entered into any computer in the United States. In addition, the Kremlin spokesman commented on the words of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on the expansion of NATO addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that it is an attempt to substitute concepts.Earlier in the day, Clinton said "too bad, Vladimir, you brought it on yourself," commenting on the expansion of NATO, according to a video published by an American news agency.In this case, it is worth recalling all the waves of NATO expansion, the spokesman said.
nord stream sabotage, terrorist attack on nord stream, nord stream pipelines, nord stream explosion, culprits of nord stream sabotage, us behind nord stream sabotage, uk behind nord stream sabotage, expansion of nato, nato enlargement, nato vs russia, russian border, nato forces near russian border, nato bases near russian border, nato expansion
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines was somehow organized by the United States and the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report
said that the US involved in the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines
left no traces, no significant information about the mission was entered into any computer in the United States.
"It is not so much important who typed on what mechanical typewriters, it is important that de facto such a terrorist attack against critical energy infrastructure, which belongs to an international joint venture, was somehow organized by the United States, the United Kingdom, of course. And they are somehow involved in this terrorist attack," Peskov told a briefing.
In addition, the Kremlin spokesman commented on the words of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on the expansion of NATO
addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that it is an attempt to substitute concepts.
Earlier in the day, Clinton said "too bad, Vladimir, you brought it on yourself," commenting on the expansion of NATO, according to a video published by an American news agency.
"Mrs. Clinton is known in our country for her attempts to turn everything upside down and substitute concepts," Peskov told a briefing.
In this case, it is worth recalling all the waves of NATO expansion
, the spokesman said.
"As for the sequence of actions of President Putin, it is probably necessary to remind Mrs. Clinton of the numerous waves of NATO expansion and the movement of the alliance's military infrastructure closer to our border, then President Putin's insistent proposals to Western countries to discuss this situation and come out to sign a certain document, the draft of which was, by the way, prepared by the Russian side, and a decisive refusal of Western countries to discuss anything. And here it becomes absolutely clear what was the reason for the special military operation that is being carried out and continues," Peskov said.