Terrorist Attack on Nord Stream De Facto Organized by US, UK - Kremlin

The terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines was somehow organized by the United States and the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report said that the US involved in the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines left no traces, no significant information about the mission was entered into any computer in the United States. In addition, the Kremlin spokesman commented on the words of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on the expansion of NATO addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that it is an attempt to substitute concepts.Earlier in the day, Clinton said "too bad, Vladimir, you brought it on yourself," commenting on the expansion of NATO, according to a video published by an American news agency.In this case, it is worth recalling all the waves of NATO expansion, the spokesman said.

