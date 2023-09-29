https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/shoigu-shows-cis-defense-ministers-pp-2000-submachine-gun-1113800653.html

Shoigu Shows CIS Defense Ministers PP-2000 Submachine Gun

The heads of the defense delegations that arrived in the Russian city of Tula for a meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS countries visited the JSC Instrument Design Bureau of Academician A.G. Shipunov.

Delegates from the CIS countries were given a first-hand look at KBP's production facilities, where assembly lines churned out impressive heavy military hardware. Among the items presented to the visitors were the Typhoon-K wheeled chassis with the versatile Kornet-EM multiple-launch guided missile system, the BMP-2M with the Berezhok combat module, and the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system.In addition, the members of the delegation were provided with a demonstration of the state-of-the-art Malakhit automatic artillery fire control system. The hall also featured an array of small arms and grenade launchers. Each has a proven track record of superior performance and effectiveness in the special military operation zone.Weapon designers answered questions from foreign military officials and explained the features of each sample on display. The guests were particularly interested in the PP-2000 submachine gun. This is a product of JSC Shipunov's Bureau (a subsidiary of Rostec's High Precision Systems Holding). This weapon was developed in response to the Russian Minister of Defense's order to equip the emergency reserve for pilots. It was based on the experience of combat operations in Syria.The references embraced the story of Major Roman Filipov, who made the ultimate sacrifice on February 3, 2018, while serving in Syria. The Su-25 aircraft he was piloting came under enemy fire and was shot down. Despite the dire situation, Filippov bailed out and landed in enemy-controlled territory. With courage, he engaged the advancing enemy until he expended his last round, ending the fight by detonating himself and taking out the remaining enemy fighters with a final grenade.Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu fully briefed his international counterparts on this submachine gun. He detailed the weapon's design and impressive specifications. In particular, he highlighted its extended range, magazine capacity of up to forty rounds, multiple ammunition options and various firing modes, including a silent option.

