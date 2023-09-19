https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/russia-celebrates-gunsmith-day-with-record-missile-production-1113492974.html

Russia to Increase Production of Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles

Russia to Increase Production of Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles

On September 19, Russia celebrates the Gunsmith Day with soaring production of hypersonic missiles meeting 100% state defense contracts, Bekhan Ozdoev, the Industrial Director of Rostec's Armaments, Ammunition and Special Chemicals Cluster, said addressing the date.

The Rostec State Corporation’s defense enterprises are ramping up missile production for the Kinzhal hypersonic complex, the Iskander operational-tactical missile system, the Pantsir air defense system, as well as the production of aerial bombs, tank and artillery shells, armored vehicles, flamethrower systems, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), the director stressed.According to Ozdoev, Rostec's defense enterprises are celebrating the professional holiday "in excellent shape." They are continuously, dynamically, and in accordance with the schedules agreed on with the Russian Defense Ministry, supplying equipment to the armed forces, often ahead of schedule, the director stated.Rostec expects to fulfill 100% of this year's state defense contracts, Ozdoev emphasized.Moreover, defense enterprises are developing next-generation projectiles, including guided ones, for the Malva self-propelled gun, which will give them an advantage over artillery from NATO countries, Rostec's official reported.Furthermore, Rostec has delivered grenade launchers to troops ahead of schedule, the state corporation reported.The product developed by the Academician A.G. Shipunov Tula Instrument Design Bureau (KBP) has an impressive range of 43 mm ammunition, including fragmentation and thermobaric, according to Ozdoev. In addition, the GM-94 grenade launcher is safe for use by the shooter beyond a range of five meters from the explosion, enabling operations in densely-built urban areas and indoors, the director explained.The GM-94 grenade launcher weighs less than five kg without ammunition, with a length of just over 80 centimeters with the stock extended, and less than 54 centimeters when folded, the Rostec official noted.

