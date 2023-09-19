International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/russia-celebrates-gunsmith-day-with-record-missile-production-1113492974.html
Russia to Increase Production of Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles
Russia to Increase Production of Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles
On September 19, Russia celebrates the Gunsmith Day with soaring production of hypersonic missiles meeting 100% state defense contracts, Bekhan Ozdoev, the Industrial Director of Rostec's Armaments, Ammunition and Special Chemicals Cluster, said addressing the date.
2023-09-19T14:54+0000
2023-09-19T15:13+0000
russia
rostec
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
russia
science & tech
russian weapons
iskander
howitzer
tank
air defense system
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105512/86/1055128610_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_4b8a67a273d9bb4ac55d34f61ab3722b.jpg
The Rostec State Corporation’s defense enterprises are ramping up missile production for the Kinzhal hypersonic complex, the Iskander operational-tactical missile system, the Pantsir air defense system, as well as the production of aerial bombs, tank and artillery shells, armored vehicles, flamethrower systems, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), the director stressed.According to Ozdoev, Rostec's defense enterprises are celebrating the professional holiday "in excellent shape." They are continuously, dynamically, and in accordance with the schedules agreed on with the Russian Defense Ministry, supplying equipment to the armed forces, often ahead of schedule, the director stated.Rostec expects to fulfill 100% of this year's state defense contracts, Ozdoev emphasized.Moreover, defense enterprises are developing next-generation projectiles, including guided ones, for the Malva self-propelled gun, which will give them an advantage over artillery from NATO countries, Rostec's official reported.Furthermore, Rostec has delivered grenade launchers to troops ahead of schedule, the state corporation reported.The product developed by the Academician A.G. Shipunov Tula Instrument Design Bureau (KBP) has an impressive range of 43 mm ammunition, including fragmentation and thermobaric, according to Ozdoev. In addition, the GM-94 grenade launcher is safe for use by the shooter beyond a range of five meters from the explosion, enabling operations in densely-built urban areas and indoors, the director explained.The GM-94 grenade launcher weighs less than five kg without ammunition, with a length of just over 80 centimeters with the stock extended, and less than 54 centimeters when folded, the Rostec official noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/ex-pentagon-analyst-reveals-russias-secret-weapon-against-nato-armor-in-tank-on-tank-duels-1113253334.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/gunsmith-day-how-ukraine-conflict-improved-russian-arms-1113472608.html
russia
tula
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105512/86/1055128610_6:0:917:683_1920x0_80_0_0_2d6fd1c7bc7aed0513544a12cd9c6dbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rostec, gunsmith day, ozdoev, russian weapons, russian weapons production, russian ammunition production, russia’s ammunition production, russia’s weapons production, russia’s weapons, military-industrial complex, russian military-industrial complex, rostec weapons, russian military, russian army, russian defense ministry, state defense contract, russian troops, russia’s special military operation, russia’s op, russia’s military operation
rostec, gunsmith day, ozdoev, russian weapons, russian weapons production, russian ammunition production, russia’s ammunition production, russia’s weapons production, russia’s weapons, military-industrial complex, russian military-industrial complex, rostec weapons, russian military, russian army, russian defense ministry, state defense contract, russian troops, russia’s special military operation, russia’s op, russia’s military operation

Russia to Increase Production of Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles

14:54 GMT 19.09.2023 (Updated: 15:13 GMT 19.09.2023)
© Photo : rostec.ruPantsir-ME
Pantsir-ME - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2023
© Photo : rostec.ru
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On September 19, Russia celebrates Gunsmith Day with soaring production of hypersonic missiles, meeting 100% of state defense contracts, Bekhan Ozdoev, the industrial director of Rostec's Armaments, Ammunition, and Special Chemicals Cluster, said.
The Rostec State Corporation’s defense enterprises are ramping up missile production for the Kinzhal hypersonic complex, the Iskander operational-tactical missile system, the Pantsir air defense system, as well as the production of aerial bombs, tank and artillery shells, armored vehicles, flamethrower systems, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), the director stressed.
According to Ozdoev, Rostec's defense enterprises are celebrating the professional holiday "in excellent shape." They are continuously, dynamically, and in accordance with the schedules agreed on with the Russian Defense Ministry, supplying equipment to the armed forces, often ahead of schedule, the director stated.

"Production volumes for various types of weapons have increased by 2 to 10 times, and in some cases even more. This growth can be seen primarily in tanks and combat vehicles based on them, lightly armored vehicles, rocket artillery systems, heavy flamethrower systems, thermal imaging and other optical devices, and strike equipment. This includes increased production of missiles for the 'Kinzhal,' 'Iskander,' and 'Pantsir' systems, aircraft bombs, artillery and tank shells, etc.," the director reported.

Screengrab of Russian Defense Ministry video showing Ukrainian tank destroyed by Russian strikes over the course of Kiev's attempted counteroffensive. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2023
Military
Ex-Pentagon Analyst Reveals Russia’s Secret Weapon Against NATO Armor in Tank-on-Tank Duels
10 September, 11:52 GMT
Rostec expects to fulfill 100% of this year's state defense contracts, Ozdoev emphasized.

"Our main task is to provide the troops in the Eastern Military District with everything they need. We are trying to work ahead of schedule. The forecast for the fulfillment of the state defense contract for this year is traditionally high, at the level of 100%," the director stressed.

Moreover, defense enterprises are developing next-generation projectiles, including guided ones, for the Malva self-propelled gun, which will give them an advantage over artillery from NATO countries, Rostec's official reported.

"At the same time, we are pursuing new developments in this area. In particular, we are creating a new generation of ammunition for the Malva self-propelled howitzer, including guided ammunition, which will give us an advantage over the artillery of NATO countries," Ozdoev said.

Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Gunsmith Day: How Ukraine Conflict Improved Russian Arms
05:00 GMT
Furthermore, Rostec has delivered grenade launchers to troops ahead of schedule, the state corporation reported.

"Rostec's High Precision Systems Holding has delivered GM-94 grenade launchers to the troops ahead of schedule. This weapon is in high demand among assault troops in the special military operation zone, as it allows effective engagement of the enemy behind fortifications," the director highlighted.

© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok / Go to the mediabank GM-94 grenade-launcher
GM-94 grenade-launcher - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2023
GM-94 grenade-launcher
© Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
/
Go to the mediabank
The product developed by the Academician A.G. Shipunov Tula Instrument Design Bureau (KBP) has an impressive range of 43 mm ammunition, including fragmentation and thermobaric, according to Ozdoev. In addition, the GM-94 grenade launcher is safe for use by the shooter beyond a range of five meters from the explosion, enabling operations in densely-built urban areas and indoors, the director explained.

"The GM-94 grenade launcher is in strong demand in the special military operation zone due to its excellent ergonomics, light weight and manageable recoil. This is especially important for soldiers engaged in face-to-face combat with entrenched enemies. Thanks to the tireless and dedicated work of Tula's gunsmiths, a new batch has been delivered to the troops ahead of schedule," Ozdoev stated.

The GM-94 grenade launcher weighs less than five kg without ammunition, with a length of just over 80 centimeters with the stock extended, and less than 54 centimeters when folded, the Rostec official noted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала