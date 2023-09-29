https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/ukraine-coordinates-with-western-sponsors-plans-for-new-offensive-seizure-of-nuclear-plant---source-1113809059.html
Ukraine Coordinates With Western Sponsors Plans for New Offensive, Seizure of Nuclear Plant - Source
18:48 GMT 29.09.2023 (Updated: 19:16 GMT 29.09.2023)
The regime in Kiev has fiworked out a plan for a major offensive in the Kherson and Zaporozhye region, and has already secured the approval of Ukraine's US and UK sponsors for this plan, a source told Sputnik.
A large force of Ukrainian marines has been assembled in the Nikolayev Region in order to cross the Dnepr River during the opening stages of this offensive, and it appears that the Ukrainian forces also set their sights on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
"Special forces units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Operations Center, trained by British instructurs, also intend to seize control of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," the source said.
Describing Kiev's plan as "yet another gamble by Zelensky who tries to prove his competence at any cost," the source warned that this Ukrainian offensive may lead to "tragic consequences."
"We continue to carefully monitor the enemy's actions," they added.
Ukraine's previous major offensive operation, touted by media as "counteroffensive," started in June and has so far failed to produce any meaningful results, aside from thousands of Ukrainian soldiers killed and dozens of armored vehicles - including Leopard and Challenger II main battle tanks - destroyed.