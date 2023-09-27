https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/bbc-admits-ukrainian-counteroffensive-failed-1113739632.html
BBC Admits Ukrainian Counteroffensive Failed
Contrary to Western expectations, the much-touted counteroofensive attempt launched by the Kiev regime on June 4 has stalled without a breakthrough, a BBC news report said, citing Ukrainian soldiers.
The broadcaster's correspondent spoke to servicemen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade and their families, who have complained about preparing for "a long war with no end in sight."Despite the enormous amount of military equipment supplied by NATO countries to Ukraine, the West has failed to "outgun Russia," with Russian forces successfully repelling Ukrainian attacks, destroying and capturing foreign military equipment.The BBC correspondent noted that Russia surpasses Ukraine in number of drones, which have been ravaging Ukrainian positions and armored vehicles. Thus, Kiev's troops are forced to hide as much as possible due to poor air defense and the total dominance of Russia in the air.If Ukrainian forces fail to hide, Russian troops wipe out their vehicles and military personnel. Moreover, even when Zelensky's troops do take cover, the Russian forces reduce their strongholds to rubble. Hence, the Ukrainian troops either continue protecting NATO's interests in constant fear, or they desert to save their lives. However, those who fail to surrender to the Russian forces are killed by their own comrades, as there are special units in the Ukrainian Army tasked with murdering their own men for refusing to "die a pointless death."Adding up to a rather bleak mood among the Ukrainian soldiers, the BBC reporter mentioned the uncertainty of when their demobilization will happen.
BBC Admits Ukrainian Counteroffensive Failed
18:18 GMT 27.09.2023 (Updated: 18:33 GMT 27.09.2023)
Contrary to Western expectations, the much-touted counteroffensive attempt launched by the Kiev regime on June 4 has stalled without making a breakthrough, BBC news reported, citing Ukrainian soldiers.
The broadcaster's correspondent spoke to servicemen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade and their families, who have complained about preparing for "a long war with no end in sight
."
"The summer counteroffensive in Ukraine is drawing to a close without making the breakthroughs so many had hoped for," the reporter stressed.
Despite the enormous amount of military equipment supplied by NATO countries to Ukraine, the West has failed to "outgun Russia
," with Russian forces successfully repelling Ukrainian attacks, destroying and capturing foreign military equipment
.
The BBC correspondent noted that Russia surpasses Ukraine in number of drones
, which have been ravaging Ukrainian positions and armored vehicles. Thus, Kiev's troops are forced to hide as much as possible due to poor air defense and the total dominance of Russia in the air
.
"The Ukrainians say [Russia] has far more drones, which makes camouflage and remaining unseen vital. So, we were expecting a fire mission within 5 minutes, and then word came down on the radio to stand down because a Russian drone has been sighted somewhere near here," the report said.
If Ukrainian forces fail to hide, Russian troops wipe out their vehicles and military personnel.
This is typical of what has been taking place: a constant battle of wits, a deadly battle of wits. This Russian video shows what happens if you get it wrong: Ukrainian self-propelled guns destroyed.
Moreover, even when Zelensky's troops do take cover, the Russian forces reduce their strongholds to rubble
. Hence, the Ukrainian troops either continue protecting NATO's interests in constant fear, or they desert to save their lives.
However, those who fail to surrender to the Russian forces
are killed by their own comrades
, as there are special units in the Ukrainian Army tasked with murdering their own men
for refusing to "die a pointless death
."
Adding up to a rather bleak mood among the Ukrainian soldiers, the BBC reporter mentioned the uncertainty of when their demobilization
will happen.
"No date has been set for their demobilization. It's extremely hard to live with that. Just how hard we saw at the medical center, where one casualty was being brought in. It was described as a panic attack and even armed presence was setting people on edge," the correspondent emphasized.