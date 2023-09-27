https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/bbc-admits-ukrainian-counteroffensive-failed-1113739632.html

BBC Admits Ukrainian Counteroffensive Failed

BBC Admits Ukrainian Counteroffensive Failed

Contrary to Western expectations, the much-touted counteroofensive attempt launched by the Kiev regime on June 4 has stalled without a breakthrough, a BBC news report said, citing Ukrainian soldiers.

2023-09-27T18:18+0000

2023-09-27T18:18+0000

2023-09-27T18:33+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

bbc

ukraine

russia

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

ukrainian defense ministry

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

ukrainian army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113742471_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ea5ed5536b04203a18d1de0d348d5deb.jpg

The broadcaster's correspondent spoke to servicemen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade and their families, who have complained about preparing for "a long war with no end in sight."Despite the enormous amount of military equipment supplied by NATO countries to Ukraine, the West has failed to "outgun Russia," with Russian forces successfully repelling Ukrainian attacks, destroying and capturing foreign military equipment.The BBC correspondent noted that Russia surpasses Ukraine in number of drones, which have been ravaging Ukrainian positions and armored vehicles. Thus, Kiev's troops are forced to hide as much as possible due to poor air defense and the total dominance of Russia in the air.If Ukrainian forces fail to hide, Russian troops wipe out their vehicles and military personnel. Moreover, even when Zelensky's troops do take cover, the Russian forces reduce their strongholds to rubble. Hence, the Ukrainian troops either continue protecting NATO's interests in constant fear, or they desert to save their lives. However, those who fail to surrender to the Russian forces are killed by their own comrades, as there are special units in the Ukrainian Army tasked with murdering their own men for refusing to "die a pointless death."Adding up to a rather bleak mood among the Ukrainian soldiers, the BBC reporter mentioned the uncertainty of when their demobilization will happen.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/watch-russian-drones-wipe-out-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-1112762543.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/ukrainian-artillery-kills-its-own-soldiers-who-surrendered-near-avdeyevka-russian-defense-ministry-1109213198.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

BBC on Ukrainian counteroffensive BBC on Ukrainian counteroffensive 2023-09-27T18:18+0000 true PT1M39S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bbc admits counteroffensive failure, failing counteroffensive, stalled counteroffensive, russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, drone warfare, drone attack, uav attack