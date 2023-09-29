https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/us-has-funds-to-continue-providing-kiev-aid-for-coming-weeks-kirby-on-potential-shutdown-1113810182.html

US Has Funds To Continue Providing Kiev Aid For Coming Weeks: Kirby on Potential Shutdown

The US is preparing for the impact of a government shutdown that is just a day away. Kirby said on Friday that the US has enough appropriated funds to keep providing assistance to Ukraine for the coming weeks.

"We have enough appropriated funds that have not been executed, have not been spend on aid to Ukraine, to get us through coming weeks ," Kirby said, adding that he cannot give the exact day when these resources would run out. "We do have some unspent funds that we can continue to work on past this weekend."The US is preparing for the impact of a government shutdown, with its September 30 deadline just one day away. Congress will have just hours to reach a consensus on a dozen spending bills in order to avoid the shut down which will leave non-essential federal workers temporarily jobless. But according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, active-duty military personnel and a large section of federal law enforcement officers will continue to be employed should the shutdown ensue. Essential services including hospital care, traffic management and power grid maintenance will also continue. Republicans and Democrats have struggled to come to an agreement on military funding for Ukraine. Kiev has received, thus far, more than $76 billion from Washington since the beginning of Russia's special military operation.

