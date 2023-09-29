https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/house-removes-ukraine-aid-from-defense-spending-bill-1113787347.html

House Removes Ukraine Aid From Defense Spending Bill

Republicans have repeatedly clashed with Democrats over the US aid for Kiev, which has received more than $76 billion from Washington since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

GOP leaders have stripped Ukraine funding from a defense spending bill, in a move that came amid two separate votes.Included in the 2024 Defense Department spending legislation is an additional document that arranges $20 million for the establishment of a new Special Inspector General for Ukraine Assistance office to thoroughly review and conduct aid audits.All 117 votes against the bill came from Republican members, but 101 Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure. The bills now move to the Senate for consideration.Republican Senator Marjorie Taylor Greene commented on the developments, tweeting that "for weeks" she has been "calling for taxpayer funding for Ukraine to be removed from OUR [US] appropriations bills.''Following House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's recent statement to the press, where he expressed his intent to remove the $300 million from the defense bill and schedule a separate vote specifically for the funding, the remarks were made. Shortly after, however, he backtracked by claiming that it would be “too difficult” to remove the Ukraine aid from the Department of Defense legislation.These developments unfold amid reports of an increasingly likely US government shutdown that could occur as early as October 1, temporarily furloughing thousands of non-essential federal workers.

