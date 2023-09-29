https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/house-removes-ukraine-aid-from-defense-spending-bill-1113787347.html
House Removes Ukraine Aid From Defense Spending Bill
Republicans have repeatedly clashed with Democrats over the US aid for Kiev, which has received more than $76 billion from Washington since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
05:59 GMT 29.09.2023 (Updated: 06:09 GMT 29.09.2023)
GOP leaders have stripped Ukraine funding
from a defense spending bill, in a move that came amid two separate votes.
The House not only approved the 2024 Defense Department spending bill of $826 billion, but also passed another bill with a 311-117 vote on Thursday night. This separate bill aims to allocate a generous sum of $300 million to enhance security assistance for Ukraine.
Included in the 2024 Defense Department spending legislation is an additional document that arranges $20 million for the establishment of a new Special Inspector General for Ukraine Assistance office to thoroughly review and conduct aid audits.
All 117 votes against the bill came from Republican members, but 101 Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure. The bills now move to the Senate for consideration.
Republican Senator Marjorie Taylor Greene
commented on the developments, tweeting that "for weeks" she has been "calling for taxpayer funding for Ukraine to be removed from OUR [US] appropriations bills.''
“On Tuesday, I protested on the steps of the Capitol. Tonight the House answered my call, we successfully voted to strip $300 million to Ukraine from the Defense Appropriations Act. This is a victory for the American people and for peace,” Greene added.
Following House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's recent statement to the press, where he expressed his intent to remove the $300 million from the defense bill and schedule a separate vote specifically for the funding, the remarks were made. Shortly after, however, he backtracked by claiming that it would be “too difficult” to remove the Ukraine aid from the Department of Defense legislation.
These developments unfold amid reports of an increasingly likely US government shutdown
that could occur as early as October 1, temporarily furloughing thousands of non-essential federal workers.