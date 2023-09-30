https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/blinken-vucic-discuss-needed-measures-to-de-escalate-tensions-with-kosovo-1113813983.html
Blinken, Vucic Discuss Needed Measures to De-Escalate Tensions With Kosovo
The two discussed the importance of taking immediate measures to de-escalate tensions with Kosovo following the death of a Kosovo Police Sergeant.
2023-09-30
2023-09-30T00:26+0000
2023-09-30T00:26+0000
“Secretary Blinken and President Vucic discussed the importance of taking immediate measures to de-escalate tensions with Kosovo in the wake of the September 24 violence and death of a Kosovo Police Sergeant,” the statement said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed the need to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions with Kosovo, the Department of State said on Friday.
“Secretary Blinken and President Vucic discussed the importance of taking immediate measures to de-escalate tensions with Kosovo in the wake of the September 24 violence and death of a Kosovo Police Sergeant,” the statement said.