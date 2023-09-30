https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/blinken-vucic-discuss-needed-measures-to-de-escalate-tensions-with-kosovo-1113813983.html

Blinken, Vucic Discuss Needed Measures to De-Escalate Tensions With Kosovo

The two discussed the importance of taking immediate measures to de-escalate tensions with Kosovo following the death of a Kosovo Police Sergeant.

“Secretary Blinken and President Vucic discussed the importance of taking immediate measures to de-escalate tensions with Kosovo in the wake of the September 24 violence and death of a Kosovo Police Sergeant,” the statement said.

