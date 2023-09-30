International
Blinken, Vucic Discuss Needed Measures to De-Escalate Tensions With Kosovo
Blinken, Vucic Discuss Needed Measures to De-Escalate Tensions With Kosovo
The two discussed the importance of taking immediate measures to de-escalate tensions with Kosovo following the death of a Kosovo Police Sergeant.
“Secretary Blinken and President Vucic discussed the importance of taking immediate measures to de-escalate tensions with Kosovo in the wake of the September 24 violence and death of a Kosovo Police Sergeant,” the statement said.
00:26 GMT 30.09.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed the need to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions with Kosovo, the Department of State said on Friday.
“Secretary Blinken and President Vucic discussed the importance of taking immediate measures to de-escalate tensions with Kosovo in the wake of the September 24 violence and death of a Kosovo Police Sergeant,” the statement said.
