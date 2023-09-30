https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/prosecutors-suggest-trump-may-have-violated-federal-gun-law-at-campaign-event-1113831558.html

Prosecutors Suggest Trump May Have Violated Federal Gun Law At Campaign Event

The campaign clarified that Trump did not purchase a gun, however, prosecutors are continuing to pursue action.

The US president’s son Hunter Biden is set to face federal weapons charges Tuesday at a courthouse in Delaware. For a brief moment this week it appeared 2024 contender Donald Trump might be joining him.The controversy started Monday afternoon with a post on the X platform from Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung.The campaign deleted the tweet shortly after, clarifying, “President Trump did not purchase or take possession of the firearm. He simply indicated that he wanted one.”That didn’t stop prosecutors from weighing in on the controversy, writing, “the defendant either purchased a gun in violation of the law and his conditions of release, or seeks to benefit from his supporters’ mistaken belief that he did so.”Federal law prohibits people facing felony charges from obtaining new firearms; the former president is currently facing 91 felony charges.In addition to pointing out the supposed violation of gun laws, prosecutors have also sought a gag order for Trump, noting his social media comments about retiring Joint Chiefs chair Mark Milley and other witnesses in his case.Conservative gun rights advocates have questioned the validity of the kinds of restrictions faced by both Trump and President Biden’s son. Expert Stephen Gutowski noted that a federal judge in Texas found the prohibitions to be unconstitutional. However, barring a similar ruling from the Supreme Court or a federal court of appeals, such restrictions currently remain in effect.

