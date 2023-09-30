https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/russian-iskander-missile-strike-takes-out-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-troop-staging-area-1113831016.html

Russian Iskander Missile Strike Takes Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles, Troop Staging Area

Russian Iskander Missile Strike Takes Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles, Troop Staging Area

A Ukrainian train carrying armored vehicles, as well as a deployment area where soldiers of two Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) brigades were positioned, got hit by a Russian missile strike.

2023-09-30T19:17+0000

2023-09-30T19:17+0000

2023-09-30T19:37+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

iskander ballistic missile

missile strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095255381_0:213:1496:1056_1920x0_80_0_0_73ad729725a0601f29d8034ad48c2486.jpg

A Ukrainian train carrying armored vehicles, as well as a deployment area where soldiers of two Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) brigades were positioned, was hit by a Russian missile strike.According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, this attack was carried out using Iskander ballistic missiles after reconnaissance managed to detect the area where armored vehicles of UAF’s 38th marine brigade were being loaded on a train to be moved to the frontline.“The target’s coordinates were immediately provided to the crew of a ground-based missile system who then carried out a precision strike. The loading area was destroyed as a result of this strike,” the ministry said.Meanwhile, another Russian missile strike hit the staging area of UAF’s 72nd mechanized brigade near the city of Kurakhovo in Donetsk Region.This attack, also carried out by a “ground-based missile system,” resulted in the destruction of “enemy armored vehicles, armaments, ammunition and personnel,” the ministry noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/watch-rare-footage-of-russian-iskander-ballistic-missile-system-in-action-during-special-op-1113269527.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ballistic missile strike, iskander ballistic missile, russia's military operation in ukraine