Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Iskander Missile Strike Takes Out Ukrainian Armored Vehicles, Troop Staging Area
A Ukrainian train carrying armored vehicles, as well as a deployment area where soldiers of two Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) brigades were positioned, got hit by a Russian missile strike.
A Ukrainian train carrying armored vehicles, as well as a deployment area where soldiers of two Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) brigades were positioned, was hit by a Russian missile strike.According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, this attack was carried out using Iskander ballistic missiles after reconnaissance managed to detect the area where armored vehicles of UAF’s 38th marine brigade were being loaded on a train to be moved to the frontline.“The target’s coordinates were immediately provided to the crew of a ground-based missile system who then carried out a precision strike. The loading area was destroyed as a result of this strike,” the ministry said.Meanwhile, another Russian missile strike hit the staging area of UAF’s 72nd mechanized brigade near the city of Kurakhovo in Donetsk Region.This attack, also carried out by a “ground-based missile system,” resulted in the destruction of “enemy armored vehicles, armaments, ammunition and personnel,” the ministry noted.
19:17 GMT 30.09.2023
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation in Ukraine
A series of Russian missile strikes resulted in extreme losses of manpower and military hardware for the Kiev regime forces.
A Ukrainian train carrying armored vehicles, as well as a deployment area where soldiers of two Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) brigades were positioned, was hit by a Russian missile strike.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, this attack was carried out using Iskander ballistic missiles after reconnaissance managed to detect the area where armored vehicles of UAF’s 38th marine brigade were being loaded on a train to be moved to the frontline.
“The target’s coordinates were immediately provided to the crew of a ground-based missile system who then carried out a precision strike. The loading area was destroyed as a result of this strike,” the ministry said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Meanwhile, another Russian missile strike hit the staging area of UAF’s 72nd mechanized brigade near the city of Kurakhovo in Donetsk Region.
This attack, also carried out by a “ground-based missile system,” resulted in the destruction of “enemy armored vehicles, armaments, ammunition and personnel,” the ministry noted.
