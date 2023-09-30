https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/slovakia-to-hold-snap-parliamentary-elections-on-saturday-1113820717.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovakia will hold snap parliamentary elections on Saturday to elect members of the National Council.
A total of 150 seats in the parliament will be put up for grabs. The total of 25 candidates includes 24 parties and one coalition. Among them is a key opposition party, Smer, led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who vowed to stop Slovakia's military support for Ukraine
if elected.
A controversy arose this week around Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who called on ethnic Hungarians in Slovakia to vote for the Alliance party, representing the Hungarian minority. The Slovak Foreign Ministry considered this interference in the elections and summoned the Hungarian ambassador.