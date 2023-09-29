https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/slovak-orban-how-ficos-election-win-may-bolster-eu-divisions-on-ukraine-1113802810.html

'Slovak Orban': How Fico's Election Win May Bolster EU Divisions on Ukraine

'Slovak Orban': How Fico's Election Win May Bolster EU Divisions on Ukraine

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico reportedly has good odds of winning in Slovakia's parliamentary elections scheduled for September 30. What would his victory mean for the balance of power in Europe?

2023-09-29T16:50+0000

2023-09-29T16:50+0000

2023-09-29T16:50+0000

us

analysis

russia

opinion

robert fico

viktor orban

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

slovakia

kiev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102731/46/1027314602_0:211:4077:2504_1920x0_80_0_0_3238fa1b08005454ff238c422f0d4a1c.jpg

A return to power for Robert Fico "could break a key link" in the Western military alliance supporting Ukraine, the US mainstream press has warned.No More Weapons to UkraineSlovakia is a member of the 27-nation EU, the Eurozone and NATO. Bratislava was eager to join Washington's armament spree in Ukraine and sent its Soviet-era S-300 air-defense system, 13 MiG-29 fighter jets, transport helicopters, self-propelled artillery systems, surface-to-air missile systems, radars, infantry fighter vehicles, tanks, missiles, ammo, and MANPADs to the Kiev regime. However, this bonanza is likely to end for Kiev if Fico's opposition Direction-Social Democracy (Smer) party wins the race, according to Gabor Stier, a foreign policy senior analyst at Hungarian conservative daily Magyar Nemzet and member of the Valdai Discussion Club.Speaking to the press on September 26, Fico lamented the fact that the Slovak Armed Forces are in a deplorable state after Bratislava almost completely exhausted its stockpiles. "We have no combat aircraft, no air defense system, and not enough ammunition," the Smer leader emphasized, adding that he would stop military supplies to Kiev.Fico does not conceal his skepticism about Ukraine's odds of winning. Per him, sending more arms to Kiev means prolonging the bloodshed. What’s more, the world has started to grow weary of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky because even Kiev's supporters now see that the costly conflict is unacceptable in the long term, Fico noted in a September 29 video message published on social media.The Smer leader drew attention to the fact that Zelensky was not allowed to address the US Congress during his recent trip in Washington, while in Canada activists held a rally against the Ukrainian president. Fico specifically lambasted Zelensky for greeting WW2 Waffen SS veteran Yaroslav Hunka, referring to the fact that the Ukrainian president's grandfather, Semyon Zelensky heroically fought against Nazis during the war.No More Ukrainian Grain in SlovakiaFico, along with other Slovak politicians, opposes cheap Ukrainian grain flooding the EU's market, thus dealing a blow to Slovak's domestic agricultural producers.Most recently, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary extended a ban on Ukrainian grain. Earlier this year, some Eastern and Central European states struck a deal with Brussels to impose restrictions from April until September 15. In response to the extension of the ban, Ukraine filed a complaint in the World Trade Organization (WTO) which was denounced by Fico as "the height of impudence and another confirmation that Ukraine is in fact a frivolous partner."Fico's Social Program is Key to VictoryStill, even though Fico is called a "pro-Russian populist" who is opposing the Ukrainian conflict, the Slovak politician's stance towards Russia and Ukraine does not play a key role in the unfolding election fight, according to Stier.To begin with, Fico is a Social Democrat, according to Stier. Fico's program contains many elements that are characteristic of social democracy, for example, state compensation for high prices."Not only Slovakia, but the whole of Europe and the countries neighboring Ukraine especially, are tired of the conflict. This also helps Fico. Historically, Slovakia has always been considered the most pro-Russian country in the region. Pan-Slavic sentiments and thinking have historically developed in its society. In addition, Slovakia and the Slovak governments never had any particular problems with Russia (excluding the last years after 2018, when liberals governed the country)."The latest poll by research firm AKO gave rival party Progressive Slovakia 18% of the vote and 17.7% to Smer; other polls put Smer ahead of the progressives.Who Could Join Fico's Coalition if He Wins?Smer's win wouldn't mean an immediate victory as it would need to create a coalition with other parties to form a government, according to the foreign policy analyst.Previously, the Western press hinted that Pellegrini's Hlas appeared to drop its objections to joining a coalition with Fico's Smer.Why is Fico Called a 'Slovak Orban'?Politically, Fico and Orban belong to different camps: the former is a social democrat, and the latter is a conservative, according to Stier. However, the crux of the matter is that their national interests are the same, and Fico will defend them, like Orban, the analyst continued. Hence he is called a Slovak Orban.The Hungarian premier and the Slovak politician have similar views with regard to the EU's liberal agenda, the Ukrainian conflict and the migrant problem, to name but a few. Per Stier, one could easily imagine that under Fico, Bratislava's attitude to Kiev would change. Even though Slovakia would continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine and support Ukrainians it is likely to take a tougher stance against the Kiev authorities and the West's military adventurism in Eastern Europe, according to the analyst.Given the "threat" that Slovakia may break down with the European "mainstream", the forthcoming elections have stolen the headlines of the leading Western media, according to the scholar.For Brussels and Washington, Fico's victory would mean that they would have to cope with "two Orbans" at once. In addition, the EU still cannot rein in Polish conservatives, who are also rocking the European boat (despite being staunch supporters of military aid to Kiev).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/ukraine-disassembling-many-fighter-jets-provided-by-slovakia-poland-1109780446.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/ukraine-grain-row-shows-war-fatigue-seeping-in-as-eu-has-own-interests-at-stake-1113457047.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/ukraine-files-import-ban-lawsuits-against-poland-hungary-slovakia-with-wto-1113471832.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/experts-ukraine-poland-spat-signals-resurgence-of-national-interests-over-natos-pro-kiev-agenda-1113591740.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/orban-eu-may-have-given-hungarian-money-to-ukraine-1113790834.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/hungarian-pm-orban-to-tucker-carlson-rumors-about-ukraine-prevailing-over-russia-a-lie-1112985915.html

russia

ukraine

slovakia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

slovakia, robert fico, former pm robert fico, slovakia parliamentary elections, smer party, fico social democrat, fico pro-russian populist, slovakia aid to ukraine, grain ban, slovak ban on ukraine grain, fico is second orban, fico is slovak orban, slovak elections, fico is orban clone, who is robert fico, fico former communist