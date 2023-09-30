https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/thousands-of-ukrainian-troops-surrender-via-russian-radio-hotline-1113816561.html

Thousands of Ukrainian Troops Surrender via Russian Radio Hotline

The process of more Ukrainian soldiers holding out a white flag comes against the backdrop of Kiev’s bungled counteroffensive, which shows no sign of progress since its start in early June.

Clayton Morris, an American journalist, has expressed his astonishment at a series of videos showcasing the significant surrender of Ukrainian armed forces (UAF) servicemen. This surrender was seen even through the utilization of a newly established Russian radio frequency.“This is amazing. This is a story the Western media does not want you to see,” Morris said on his YouTube channel, referring to “tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers laying down the weapons and surrendering to the Russian troops.”According to a reliable source, recently there has been a significant increase in the number of Ukrainian troops utilizing a dedicated radio frequency to communicate their willingness to disarm. The revelation comes after the individual's statement was reported by Russian media. The frequency was set up by Russian forces in mid-summer.According to the insider, the process of UAF soldiers laying down their arms has recently accelerated as Ukrainian troops have begun surrendering in groups rather than individually, particularly around the village of Rabotino, one of the main flashpoints of the Ukraine conflict.After the start of Kiev's counteroffensive in early June, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky of the Zaporozhye region confirmed that a large number of Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen began surrendering in great numbers.He added that the Ukrainian POWs have decent living conditions and that no one beats or tortures them.The remarks came after a source in the Russian special services told Sputnik that on the Zaporozhye frontline, Ukrainian soldiers are being urged to surrender with the help of leaflets in the form of hryvnias, which are being dropped on UAF positions.The leaflets contain information on how UAF troops can contact the Russian military to discuss the time and place of surrender, according to the insider.Since early June, the UAF has been trying to advance on the Zaporozhye, Yuzhnodonetsk and Artemovsk fronts, not least with the help of combat units trained and armed by NATO instructors.Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized earlier this month that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve any significant success on all the frontlines.This week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed reporters that during the failed counteroffensive in Kiev, the UAF suffered substantial losses of over 17,000 soldiers and more than 2,700 pieces of weaponry, all within the span of September alone. Since the start of this botched push, the UAF have lost at least 84,000 soldiers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. ​

