Biden: US Cannot ‘Under Any Circumstances’ Allow Support for Ukraine Be Interrupted

The US president also called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to keep "his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment."

"Tonight, bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate voted to keep the government open, preventing an unnecessary crisis … While the Speaker and the overwhelming majority of Congress have been steadfast in their support for Ukraine, there is no new funding in this agreement to continue that support. We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted," Biden said in a statement, released by the White House. The US president also called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to keep "his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment."The continuing resolution (CR) bill that passed the House and the Senate does not include assistance for Ukraine, but the House recently passed a bill to provide $300 million to Ukraine that will soon be considered in the Senate. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) the Senate Minority Leader, following the vote, told reporters that he is confident the Senate will pass additional assistance to Ukraine later this year.Earlier in the day, media reported, citing a US official, that the White House expects the House Speaker to put forward a separate bill to provide further support for Ukraine. In August, Biden asked the Congress to approve a total of $24 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine as part of $40 billion in supplemental funding requested for 2024.

