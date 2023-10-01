International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/brazil-india-us-among-main-buyers-of-russian-fertilizers-in-january-june--un-statistics-1113834705.html
Brazil, India, US Among Main Buyers of Russian Fertilizers in January-June – UN Statistics
Brazil, India, US Among Main Buyers of Russian Fertilizers in January-June – UN Statistics
Russia sold at least $6.6 billion worth of fertilizers to 57 countries in the first half of 2023, with Brazil, India and the United States being the main buyers, data from the UN Comtrade platform of national statistical services reviewed by Sputnik showed.
2023-10-01T06:04+0000
2023-10-01T06:04+0000
russia
russian economy under sanctions
russian economy
brazil
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095862711_0:0:3552:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_cb62fc304d07d1b37ee46dd63797d3fd.jpg
Brazil ($1.9 billion) and India ($1.3 billion) accounted for almost half of Russian exports, followed by the US, which purchased $890 million worth of fertilizers. China ($632 million) and Mexico ($429 million) were also in the top five. Other major buyers were Turkiye and Kazakhstan, as well as several European countries, including Germany, France and Poland. In 2022, Russia exported $19 billion worth of fertilizers, which was 1.5 times more than in the previous year, according to data from Russia's Federal Customs Service.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/russias-role-in-global-fertilizer-market-1113808842.html
brazil
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/1d/1095862711_614:0:3345:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c420ca857aba895ebc1d4ef5c382ef2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian economy under sanctions, russian fertilizers, russian exports
russia, russian economy under sanctions, russian fertilizers, russian exports

Brazil, India, US Among Main Buyers of Russian Fertilizers in January-June – UN Statistics

06:04 GMT 01.10.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Naimushin / Go to the mediabankRussian farmers load fertilizer into a sowing machine in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia.
Russian farmers load fertilizer into a sowing machine in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Naimushin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia sold at least $6.6 billion worth of fertilizers to 57 countries in the first half of 2023, with Brazil, India and the United States being the main buyers, data from the UN Comtrade platform of national statistical services reviewed by Sputnik showed.
Brazil ($1.9 billion) and India ($1.3 billion) accounted for almost half of Russian exports, followed by the US, which purchased $890 million worth of fertilizers. China ($632 million) and Mexico ($429 million) were also in the top five.
Other major buyers were Turkiye and Kazakhstan, as well as several European countries, including Germany, France and Poland.
Mineral Fertilizers Market - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2023
Multimedia
Russia's Role in Global Fertilizer Market
Yesterday, 11:39 GMT
In 2022, Russia exported $19 billion worth of fertilizers, which was 1.5 times more than in the previous year, according to data from Russia's Federal Customs Service.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала