Brazil, India, US Among Main Buyers of Russian Fertilizers in January-June – UN Statistics

Brazil, India, US Among Main Buyers of Russian Fertilizers in January-June – UN Statistics

Russia sold at least $6.6 billion worth of fertilizers to 57 countries in the first half of 2023, with Brazil, India and the United States being the main buyers, data from the UN Comtrade platform of national statistical services reviewed by Sputnik showed.

Brazil ($1.9 billion) and India ($1.3 billion) accounted for almost half of Russian exports, followed by the US, which purchased $890 million worth of fertilizers. China ($632 million) and Mexico ($429 million) were also in the top five. Other major buyers were Turkiye and Kazakhstan, as well as several European countries, including Germany, France and Poland. In 2022, Russia exported $19 billion worth of fertilizers, which was 1.5 times more than in the previous year, according to data from Russia's Federal Customs Service.

