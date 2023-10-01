Erdogan Calls Attempted Terror Attack in Ankara 'Last Gasps of Terrorists'

International
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called an attempted terrorist attack near the interior ministry's building in central Ankara "last gasps of terrorists."
Earlier in the day, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that two terrorists had carried out an explosion near the ministry building in the Turkish capital, with one terrorist detonating himself and the other neutralized. Two police officers were wounded. The Turkish president arrived earlier on Sunday in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, the country's unicameral parliament, to address lawmakers amid the attempted attack.Meanwhile, a Turkish broadcaster reported that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned in Turkiye, has claimed the responsibility for the attempted terrorist attack.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called an attempted terrorist attack near the interior ministry's building in central Ankara "last gasps of terrorists."
Earlier in the day, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that two terrorists had carried out an explosion near the ministry building in the Turkish capital, with one terrorist detonating himself and the other neutralized. Two police officers were wounded.
"The terrorist attack, during which two criminals were neutralized as a result of a timely action of our security units today in the morning, is last gasps of terrorists," Erdogan said in his address to the parliament.
The Turkish president arrived earlier on Sunday in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, the country's unicameral parliament, to address lawmakers amid the attempted attack.
Meanwhile, a Turkish broadcaster reported that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned in Turkiye, has claimed the responsibility for the attempted terrorist attack.
