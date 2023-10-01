https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/erdogan-calls-attempted-terror-attack-in-ankara-last-gasps-of-terrorists-1113844173.html
Erdogan Calls Attempted Terror Attack in Ankara 'Last Gasps of Terrorists'
Erdogan Calls Attempted Terror Attack in Ankara 'Last Gasps of Terrorists'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called an attempted terrorist attack near the interior ministry's building in central Ankara "last gasps of terrorists."
2023-10-01T15:49+0000
2023-10-01T15:49+0000
2023-10-01T16:21+0000
world
recep tayyip erdogan
ali yerlikaya
ankara
turkiye
kurdistan workers' party (pkk)
terrorist attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d6776fbd1e77037f87f3f7938d5d744f.jpg
Earlier in the day, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that two terrorists had carried out an explosion near the ministry building in the Turkish capital, with one terrorist detonating himself and the other neutralized. Two police officers were wounded. The Turkish president arrived earlier on Sunday in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, the country's unicameral parliament, to address lawmakers amid the attempted attack.Meanwhile, a Turkish broadcaster reported that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned in Turkiye, has claimed the responsibility for the attempted terrorist attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/explosion-occurrs-near-turkish-interior-ministry-building-in-ankara---report-1113835926.html
ankara
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113844013_71:0:2800:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b10135845c0e1ebc2291bc0b65bdc2d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkiye. turkey, ankara, attempted terrorist attack, recep tayyip erdogan, kurdistan workers' party (pkk)
turkiye. turkey, ankara, attempted terrorist attack, recep tayyip erdogan, kurdistan workers' party (pkk)
Erdogan Calls Attempted Terror Attack in Ankara 'Last Gasps of Terrorists'
15:49 GMT 01.10.2023 (Updated: 16:21 GMT 01.10.2023)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called an attempted terrorist attack near the interior ministry's building in central Ankara "last gasps of terrorists."
Earlier in the day, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that two terrorists had carried out an explosion near the ministry building in the Turkish capital, with one terrorist detonating himself and the other neutralized. Two police officers were wounded.
"The terrorist attack, during which two criminals were neutralized as a result of a timely action of our security units today in the morning, is last gasps of terrorists," Erdogan said in his address to the parliament.
The Turkish president arrived earlier on Sunday in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, the country's unicameral parliament, to address lawmakers amid the attempted attack.
Meanwhile, a Turkish broadcaster reported that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned in Turkiye, has claimed the responsibility for the attempted terrorist attack.