President Biden Signs CR Bill, Allowing US Government to Avoid Shutdown

Late on Saturday, the US Congress passed a continuing resolution (CR) bill that will keep the government running for the next 45 days. 01.10.2023

US President Joe Biden signed a short-term spending bill, approved by the Congress, which provides continued funding of government work for a period of 45 days until November 17, the White House said on Sunday.The president signed the bill barely an hour before its deadline. On Saturday, the US Senate cleared the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the short-term bill that will continue to fund the government for the next 45 days. That funding will include disaster relief funds, an extension of a federal flood insurance program and FAA reauthorization. The CR bill will not include assistance to Ukraine.Earlier that day, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) succeeded in getting his CR bill passed by the House: 209 out of 335 Democrats voted in favor of the bill, while 126 Republicans joined them with 90 Republicans opposing the CR bill.

