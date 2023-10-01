https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/president-biden-signs-cr-bill-allowing-us-government-to-avoid-shutdown-1113833185.html
President Biden Signs CR Bill, Allowing US Government to Avoid Shutdown
President Biden Signs CR Bill, Allowing US Government to Avoid Shutdown
Late on Saturday, the US Congress passed a continuing resolution (CR) bill that will keep the government running for the next 45 days. The bill was then passed... 01.10.2023, Sputnik International
2023-10-01T03:33+0000
2023-10-01T03:33+0000
2023-10-01T04:09+0000
americas
joe biden
biden administration
us government shutdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113784430_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e36217c803a9485e080a0721b690abda.jpg
US President Joe Biden signed a short-term spending bill, approved by the Congress, which provides continued funding of government work for a period of 45 days until November 17, the White House said on Sunday.The president signed the bill barely an hour before its deadline. On Saturday, the US Senate cleared the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the short-term bill that will continue to fund the government for the next 45 days. That funding will include disaster relief funds, an extension of a federal flood insurance program and FAA reauthorization. The CR bill will not include assistance to Ukraine.Earlier that day, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) succeeded in getting his CR bill passed by the House: 209 out of 335 Democrats voted in favor of the bill, while 126 Republicans joined them with 90 Republicans opposing the CR bill.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/us-senate-approves-45-day-funding-bill-1113832164.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1d/1113784430_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dd658528b59923617b831fce82d904dd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, biden administration, us government shutdown
joe biden, biden administration, us government shutdown
President Biden Signs CR Bill, Allowing US Government to Avoid Shutdown
03:33 GMT 01.10.2023 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 01.10.2023)
Late on Saturday, the US Congress passed a continuing resolution (CR) bill that will keep the government running for the next 45 days. The bill was then passed to the president for his signature.
US President Joe Biden signed a short-term spending bill, approved by the Congress, which provides continued funding of government work for a period of 45 days until November 17, the White House said on Sunday.
"On Saturday, September 30, 2023, the President signed into law: H.R. 5860, which provides fiscal year appropriations to Federal agencies through November 17, 2023, for continuing projects of the Federal Government and extends several expiring authorities," the White House said.
The president signed the bill barely an hour before its deadline.
On Saturday, the US Senate cleared the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the short-term bill that will continue to fund the government for the next 45 days. That funding will include disaster relief funds, an extension of a federal flood insurance program and FAA reauthorization. The CR bill will not include assistance to Ukraine.
Earlier that day, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) succeeded in getting his CR bill passed by the House: 209 out of 335 Democrats voted in favor of the bill, while 126 Republicans joined them with 90 Republicans opposing the CR bill.