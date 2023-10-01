International
US Senate Approves 45-Day Funding Bill
US Senate Approves 45-Day Funding Bill
01.10.2023
On Saturday, the US Senate cleared the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the short-term bill that will continue to fund the government for the next 45 days. That funding will include disaster relief funds, an extension of a federal flood insurance program and FAA reauthorization. The CR bill will not include assistance to Ukraine. It was reported at around 8:33 PM EDT that the vote was on-going, but that Senate had cleared their vote threshold with 74 votes in the affirmative.Earlier that day, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) succeeded in getting his CR bill passed by the House: 209 out of 335 Democrats voted in favor of the bill, while 126 Republicans joined them with 90 Republicans opposing the CR bill.The Republican-controlled House shot McCarthy's bill down on Friday, causing an embarrassment and a headache for the House Speaker. But McCarthy's long-overdue victory finally came on Saturday. And when he faced reporters that same day, he toted the concept of unity, listing off Congress' achievements during his time as House Speaker as if Congress' has recently been functioning efficiently. At about 9:02 PM EDT, the Senate voted 88 to 9 to approved the CR bill, that will fund the government until November 17. The bill will now make its way to President Joe Biden's desk, where it is expected to be signed. All Democrats voted in the affirmative on the bill, despite it lacking funding for Ukraine. "It's been a day full of twists and turns," said Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader. "The American people can breathe a sigh of relief: there will be no government shutdown." "After trying to take our government hostage, MAGA Republicans won nothing," he added. "So one more time: it is good Speaker McCarthy finally heeded our message that bipartisanship was the only way. He could have made this decision weeks ago."
Mary Manley
