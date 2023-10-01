https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/thousands-of-poles-take-part-in-anti-government-rally-in-warsaw-1113841025.html

Thousands of Poles Take Part in Anti-Government Rally in Warsaw

Thousands of Poles Take Part in Anti-Government Rally in Warsaw

Recent polls have suggested that the Law and Justice Party, which has been in power since 2015, may lose the elections scheduled for October 15. 01.10.2023, Sputnik International

2023-10-01T13:14+0000

2023-10-01T13:14+0000

2023-10-01T13:14+0000

world

europe

poland

warsaw

donald tusk

law and justice

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113839067_85:0:1589:846_1920x0_80_0_0_bb9a7dbefc70b77cb6783a03fa15d4b9.png

The Polish capital of Warsaw witnessed a massive protest march on Sunday amid general discontent over the country's ruling party.The mass demonstration against the current policies of the governing Law and Justice Party (PiS) was organized by Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, who also served as president of the European Council.Tusk, the leader of the Civic Platform (PO), an opposing center-right party, urged all political rivals of the PiS to join efforts and stand up to the party in power, calling it the "March of a Million Hearts".There is no official data yet regarding the actual number of protesters, however, images indicate it was in the tens of thousands. According to Tusk, the Sunday march brought together one million people."More than a million white and red (Poland’s flag colors - ed.) hearts are beating here in Warsaw!" - wrote Tusk in his X account (former Twitter). Protestors gathered near the Roman Dmowski Monument and walked through the center of the capital up to the Radoslaw Memorial Defenders Rondo.Organizers brought together supporters from across other Polish regions.The participants picked up Polish national flags and symbols of various parties and political associations. Their posters displayed both political and social slogans, sometimes explicitly. The marchers occupied a number of streets, including Jerusalem Avenue, causing massive traffic jams.There was a large police presence but the guards did not intervene.Another anti-government marchof around 500,000 people was held in Warsaw back in early June.Polish parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 15. The winning party will form a new government. Recent polls indicate that the PiS, which has been in power since 2015, may lose the elections. Currently, the majority of respondents are willing to vote for PiS, but opposition parties, such as Civic Platform (PO), United Left (ZL), Poland 2050 (PL2050), and the Polish People’s Party (PSL) have a solid chance to take over 50% of seats if they manage to unite.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/poland-may-strengthen-border-with-slovakia-due-to-influx-of-migrants---reports-1113664649.html

poland

warsaw

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Poland’s largest opposition coalition has filled the streets of Warsaw on Sunday, two weeks before a parliamentary election that polls suggest is a close call. Poland’s largest opposition coalition has filled the streets of Warsaw on Sunday, two weeks before a parliamentary election that polls suggest is a close call. 2023-10-01T13:14+0000 true PT0M36S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

anti-government rally in warsaw, poland anti-government protest, protests in poland, protest in warsaw