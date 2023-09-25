https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/poland-may-strengthen-border-with-slovakia-due-to-influx-of-migrants---reports-1113664649.html

Poland May Strengthen Border With Slovakia Due to Influx of Migrants - Reports

Poland may strengthen control of its border with Slovakia due to an increase in the number of undocumented migrants coming from the country, which is currently dealing with border-transparency problems, Polish media reported on Monday.

The decision is to be announced in the near future, a Polish TV channel reported. Polish border guards have been witnessing increased numbers of undocumented migrants coming from Slovakia in more than a month, Polish Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska stated earlier in September. As the Polish-Slovakian border is an inner border of the Schengen Area, border guards cannot carry out border controls, she added. The only thing which can be done is to control the legality of the migrants' stay on the driveways to the border, Michalska said. In the event of a further deteriorating migration situation, which poses a real threat to the country's security, Poland may return to border control as the last measure, the spokeswoman stressed. The official also highlighted that 544 undocumented migrants had been detained on the Czech-Slovakian border in 2023 so far, compared to 122 people detained in 2022.

