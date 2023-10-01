https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/uk-pm-sunak-says-remarks-on-british-soldiers-in-ukraine-misreporting-1113841534.html
UK PM Sunak Says Remarks on British Soldiers in Ukraine 'Misreporting'
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that British soldiers would not be sent to participate in the Ukraine conflict and that the training of the Ukrainian military by UK instructors on Ukraine's territory was currently out of the question.
On Saturday, UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps said that the United Kingdom was mulling the possibility of deploying its military in Ukraine to train the Ukrainian armed forces. "There are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict," Sunak was quoted as saying by the British TV broadcaster. Although the training of Ukrainian soldiers by UK instructors is possible in theory, it is "something for the long-term, not the here and now," the UK prime minister added. "What the defence secretary was saying was that it might well be possible one day in the future for us to do some of that training in Ukraine," Sunak was quoted as saying by the broadcaster."I think there's been some misreporting about this," Sunak concluded.
