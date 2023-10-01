International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/uk-pm-sunak-says-remarks-on-british-soldiers-in-ukraine-misreporting-1113841534.html
UK PM Sunak Says Remarks on British Soldiers in Ukraine 'Misreporting'
UK PM Sunak Says Remarks on British Soldiers in Ukraine 'Misreporting'
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that British soldiers would not be sent to participate in the Ukraine conflict and that the training of the Ukrainian military by UK instructors on Ukraine's territory was currently out of the question.
2023-10-01T12:40+0000
2023-10-01T12:40+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
rishi sunak
united kingdom (uk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/01/1107900949_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_411e50009c6d81db85a34cc8034c2068.jpg
On Saturday, UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps said that the United Kingdom was mulling the possibility of deploying its military in Ukraine to train the Ukrainian armed forces. "There are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict," Sunak was quoted as saying by the British TV broadcaster. Although the training of Ukrainian soldiers by UK instructors is possible in theory, it is "something for the long-term, not the here and now," the UK prime minister added. "What the defence secretary was saying was that it might well be possible one day in the future for us to do some of that training in Ukraine," Sunak was quoted as saying by the broadcaster."I think there's been some misreporting about this," Sunak concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/medvedev-on-uk-plan-to-deploy-training-troops-in-ukraine-morons-push-us-towards-ww3-1113837371.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/01/1107900949_337:0:3066:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b04ebba1c5d7c4addb7f384cad8dfbb1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
british military, rishi sunak, uk ukrainian crisis, uk ukrainian conflict, british soldier in ukraine
british military, rishi sunak, uk ukrainian crisis, uk ukrainian conflict, british soldier in ukraine

UK PM Sunak Says Remarks on British Soldiers in Ukraine 'Misreporting'

12:40 GMT 01.10.2023
© AP Photo / Liam McBurney / Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern IrelandBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern Ireland
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern Ireland - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2023
© AP Photo / Liam McBurney / Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern Ireland
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that British soldiers would not be sent to participate in the Ukraine conflict and that the training of the Ukrainian military by UK instructors on Ukraine's territory was currently out of the question.
On Saturday, UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps said that the United Kingdom was mulling the possibility of deploying its military in Ukraine to train the Ukrainian armed forces.
"There are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict," Sunak was quoted as saying by the British TV broadcaster.
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2023
World
Medvedev on UK Plan to Deploy Training Troops in Ukraine: 'Morons Push Us Towards WW3'
09:40 GMT
Although the training of Ukrainian soldiers by UK instructors is possible in theory, it is "something for the long-term, not the here and now," the UK prime minister added.
"What the defence secretary was saying was that it might well be possible one day in the future for us to do some of that training in Ukraine," Sunak was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.
"I think there's been some misreporting about this," Sunak concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала