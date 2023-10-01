https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/us-congressman-gaetz-says-will-file-motion-to-vacate-speaker-mccarthy-next-week-1113845852.html
US Congressman Gaetz Says Will File Motion to Vacate Speaker McCarthy Next Week
US Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz on Sunday announced his intention to file a motion to vacate House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as early as next week, accusing him of lack of trustworthiness.
"I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that will be trustworthy," Gaetz told CNN. The congressman accused McCarthy of breaching the agreement he reached with House conservative Republicans in January to secure their support for his candidacy as the House speaker. Gaetz said that since he had enough support for the move from his party colleagues, McCarthy could remain the speaker if only "Democrats bail him out." The intention to oust McCarthy from the speaker role comes after the House of Representatives on Saturday passed a short-term spending bill to keep the US government open for 45 days, which was later approved by the Senate and signed into law by US President Joe Biden. As many as 335 House members voted in favor of the bill, with the majority of House Democrats supporting it. In January, McCarthy was elected as the House speaker in 15th round of votes after negotiating a deal with the Republican dissenters on House rules and other political matters. The deal would allow just one member to advance a motion to vacate, among other things.
15:16 GMT 01.10.2023 (Updated: 18:18 GMT 01.10.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz on Sunday announced his intention to file a motion to vacate House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as early as next week, accusing him of lack of trustworthiness.
"I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that will be trustworthy," Gaetz told CNN.
The congressman accused McCarthy
of breaching the agreement he reached with House conservative Republicans in January to secure their support for his candidacy as the House speaker. Gaetz said that since he had enough support for the move from his party colleagues, McCarthy could remain the speaker if only "Democrats bail him out."
The intention to oust McCarthy from the speaker role
comes after the House of Representatives on Saturday passed a short-term spending bill to keep the US government open for 45 days, which was later approved by the Senate and signed into law by US President Joe Biden. As many as 335 House members voted in favor of the bill, with the majority of House Democrats supporting it.
In January, McCarthy was elected as the House speaker in 15th round of votes after negotiating a deal with the Republican dissenters on House rules and other political matters. The deal would allow just one member to advance a motion to vacate, among other things.