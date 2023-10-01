https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/us-congressman-gaetz-says-will-file-motion-to-vacate-speaker-mccarthy-next-week-1113845852.html

US Congressman Gaetz Says Will File Motion to Vacate Speaker McCarthy Next Week

US Congressman Gaetz Says Will File Motion to Vacate Speaker McCarthy Next Week

US Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz on Sunday announced his intention to file a motion to vacate House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as early as next week, accusing him of lack of trustworthiness.

2023-10-01T15:16+0000

2023-10-01T15:16+0000

2023-10-01T18:18+0000

americas

kevin mccarthy

matt gaetz

republican

democrats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107704/97/1077049704_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_d5c5ed62f8bfc1443acb0c46aec51ff8.jpg

"I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that will be trustworthy," Gaetz told CNN. The congressman accused McCarthy of breaching the agreement he reached with House conservative Republicans in January to secure their support for his candidacy as the House speaker. Gaetz said that since he had enough support for the move from his party colleagues, McCarthy could remain the speaker if only "Democrats bail him out." The intention to oust McCarthy from the speaker role comes after the House of Representatives on Saturday passed a short-term spending bill to keep the US government open for 45 days, which was later approved by the Senate and signed into law by US President Joe Biden. As many as 335 House members voted in favor of the bill, with the majority of House Democrats supporting it. In January, McCarthy was elected as the House speaker in 15th round of votes after negotiating a deal with the Republican dissenters on House rules and other political matters. The deal would allow just one member to advance a motion to vacate, among other things.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/mccarthy-may-find-unlikely-allies-in-democrats-to-save-his-speakership-1113595103.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us republican party, us democratic party, matt gaetz, kevin mccarthy, house of the representatives