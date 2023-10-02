International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/former-uk-defense-sec-suggests-ukraine-mobilize-younger-recruits-1113849525.html
Former UK Defense Sec Suggests Ukraine Mobilize Younger Recruits
Former UK Defense Sec Suggests Ukraine Mobilize Younger Recruits
Former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Sunday that at the moment, the average age of Ukrainian soldiers at the front is above 40 years, so it is worth thinking about increasing the scale of the mobilization of the country's male population, as Britain did in 1939 and 1941.
2023-10-02T06:06+0000
2023-10-02T06:06+0000
military
ukrainian crisis
ben wallace
volodymyr zelensky
united kingdom (uk)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107749431_0:45:1056:639_1920x0_80_0_0_bd81f9887e0e0728ae0442b8c24d4950.png
Wallace also noted in his article for the British newspaper that he understands Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's desire to preserve the youth for the future, but the fact is that any pause will allow Russia "to build a new army." The Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law in the country on February 24, 2022, the same day Russia launched its special military operation. The next day, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Last month, the Ukrainian parliament extended martial law until November 15.Ukraine launched its counteroffensive attempt in June after month of postponing and hyping about imminent victory. In September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Kiev failed to achieve any of their goals in three month of counteroffensive. Ministry of Defense officials also reports tremendous losses among Ukrainian troops – for instance, in September Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 17,000 militants.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/bbc-admits-ukrainian-counteroffensive-failed-1113739632.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/us-lies-about-ukraines-failed-counteroffensive---ex-cia-analyst-1113233650.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107749431_72:0:984:684_1920x0_80_0_0_63fa93f0ae09ce7b61e6503e9083cf42.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, ben wallace, zelensky, draft in ukraine
ukrainian crisis, ben wallace, zelensky, draft in ukraine

Former UK Defense Sec Suggests Ukraine Mobilize Younger Recruits

06:06 GMT 02.10.2023
© Photo : YouTube / The TelegraphUK Defense Chief Ben Wallace at a photo op visit to a military training camp where Ukrainian tankers are training to use Challenger 2 main battle tanks. Screengrab of Telegraph video.
UK Defense Chief Ben Wallace at a photo op visit to a military training camp where Ukrainian tankers are training to use Challenger 2 main battle tanks. Screengrab of Telegraph video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2023
© Photo : YouTube / The Telegraph
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) Former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Sunday that at the moment, the average age of Ukrainian soldiers at the front is above 40 years, so it is worth thinking about increasing the scale of the mobilization of the country's male population, as Britain did in 1939 and 1941.
Wallace also noted in his article for the British newspaper that he understands Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's desire to preserve the youth for the future, but the fact is that any pause will allow Russia "to build a new army."
The Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law in the country on February 24, 2022, the same day Russia launched its special military operation. The next day, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Last month, the Ukrainian parliament extended martial law until November 15.
BBC on Ukrainian counteroffensive - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
BBC Admits Ukrainian Counteroffensive Failed
27 September, 18:18 GMT
Ukraine launched its counteroffensive attempt in June after month of postponing and hyping about imminent victory.
In September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Kiev failed to achieve any of their goals in three month of counteroffensive. Ministry of Defense officials also reports tremendous losses among Ukrainian troops – for instance, in September Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 17,000 militants.
A destroyed tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Troitskoye, Lugansk People's Republic. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US 'Lies' About Ukraine's Failed Counteroffensive - Ex-CIA Analyst
9 September, 13:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала