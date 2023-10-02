https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/former-uk-defense-sec-suggests-ukraine-mobilize-younger-recruits-1113849525.html

Former UK Defense Sec Suggests Ukraine Mobilize Younger Recruits

Former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Sunday that at the moment, the average age of Ukrainian soldiers at the front is above 40 years, so it is worth thinking about increasing the scale of the mobilization of the country's male population, as Britain did in 1939 and 1941.

Wallace also noted in his article for the British newspaper that he understands Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's desire to preserve the youth for the future, but the fact is that any pause will allow Russia "to build a new army." The Ukrainian authorities introduced martial law in the country on February 24, 2022, the same day Russia launched its special military operation. The next day, Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Last month, the Ukrainian parliament extended martial law until November 15.Ukraine launched its counteroffensive attempt in June after month of postponing and hyping about imminent victory. In September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Kiev failed to achieve any of their goals in three month of counteroffensive. Ministry of Defense officials also reports tremendous losses among Ukrainian troops – for instance, in September Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 17,000 militants.

