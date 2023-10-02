https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/georgia-awaits-usaids-explanations-on-funds-for-training-in-organizing-unrest-1113854648.html

Georgia Awaits USAID's Explanations on Funds for Training in Organizing Unrest

Georgia is waiting for clarifications from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) regarding information about the funding of training in organizing unrest in the country, Georgian parliamentary speaker Shalva Papuashvili stated on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) said on social media that three Serbian citizens from the Center for Applied Nonviolent Action and Strategies (CANVAS), allegedly funded by USAID, arrived at the end of September in Georgia to teach tactics for overthrowing the government to young people and members of influential non-governmental organizations. According to the SSSG, the coup was planned for October-December, just when the European Commission is set to publish its decision on Georgia’s EU membership application. Georgia's former deputy interior minister, Giorgi Lortkipanidze, and the commander of Georgian Legion in Ukraine. Mamuka Mamulashvili, who used to be a bodyguard of Georgia's jailed ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili, were accused of plotting the coup. An independent online news platform reported that this is at least the seventh time since the ruling Georgian Dream party came to power in 2012 that officials have accused various entities of plotting a coup against the government.

