Sputnik Radio has taken over the frequency previously used by BBC Arabic, with users able to tune in on the same dial from today. The BBC completely ceased all of its Lebanon-based broadcasting due to lack of funding in January.Sputnik Radio will also extend the range of the dial to the territory of neighboring Syria.Shows will include talk shows hosted by renowned Arab journalists and programs covering a wide range of topics from Cairo and Moscow.Additionally, the Sputnik Arabic frequency will air a number of programs produced by RT Arabic.Sputnik Arabic began broadcasting on February 4, 2015. The same year, a multimedia hub agency was opened in Cairo (Egypt). Sputnik Arabic includes Arabic website and news feeds. The FM-radio broadcasting is transmitted in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, as well as on the Sputnik official website and in its mobile apps. Combined Sputnik Arabic outlets have a total audience of three million people.
Sputnik to Take BBC’s Place in Lebanon
Sputnik International News Agency and Radio go on air with a 24-hour broadcast in Arabic from Beirut.
Sputnik Radio
has taken over the frequency previously used by BBC Arabic, with users able to tune in on the same dial from today. The BBC completely ceased all of its Lebanon-based broadcasting due to lack of funding in January.
“Back in 1938, when the BBC first launched its radio in Lebanon, it chose the "This is London" slogan as its opening line. Now the news bulletin starts with “This is Moscow,” said Dmitry Tarasov, the chairman of Sputnik Radio in Lebanon.
Sputnik Radio will also extend the range of the dial to the territory of neighboring Syria.
Shows will include talk shows hosted by renowned Arab journalists and programs covering a wide range of topics from Cairo and Moscow.
“Our main focus will be placed on information and analytical content. We will address the hottest international topics and matters affecting Lebanese society since local audiences resonate with social issues the most," noted Lina Andreichenko, Sputnik Arabic's managing editor for radio and podcast content.
Additionally, the Sputnik Arabic frequency will air a number of programs produced by RT Arabic.
Sputnik Arabic began broadcasting on February 4, 2015. The same year, a multimedia hub agency was opened in Cairo (Egypt). Sputnik Arabic includes Arabic website
and news feeds. The FM-radio broadcasting is transmitted in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, as well as on the Sputnik official website and in its mobile apps. Combined Sputnik Arabic outlets have a total audience of three million people.