https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/sputnik-to-take-bbcs-place-in-lebanon-1113828814.html

Sputnik to Take BBC’s Place in Lebanon

Sputnik to Take BBC’s Place in Lebanon

Sputnik International and Sputnik Radio go on air with a 24-hour broadcast in Arabic from Beirut.

2023-10-02T06:00+0000

2023-10-02T06:00+0000

2023-10-02T06:00+0000

beyond politics

sputnik

lebanon

middle east

bbc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113841777_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_40c3f32bad1d6fa639f46e64515be8d7.jpg

Sputnik Radio has taken over the frequency previously used by BBC Arabic, with users able to tune in on the same dial from today. The BBC completely ceased all of its Lebanon-based broadcasting due to lack of funding in January.Sputnik Radio will also extend the range of the dial to the territory of neighboring Syria.Shows will include talk shows hosted by renowned Arab journalists and programs covering a wide range of topics from Cairo and Moscow.Additionally, the Sputnik Arabic frequency will air a number of programs produced by RT Arabic.Sputnik Arabic began broadcasting on February 4, 2015. The same year, a multimedia hub agency was opened in Cairo (Egypt). Sputnik Arabic includes Arabic website and news feeds. The FM-radio broadcasting is transmitted in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, as well as on the Sputnik official website and in its mobile apps. Combined Sputnik Arabic outlets have a total audience of three million people.

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik, arabic, egypt, russia, radio, sputnik radio