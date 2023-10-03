https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/bidenomics-and-bust-us-heading-for-recession-with-sleepy-joe-at-the-wheel-1113880912.html

Bidenomics AND Bust: US Heading for Recession With 'Sleepy Joe' at the Wheel

Joe Biden has touted the supposed success of 'Bidenomics' as vindication of his controversial presidency. Mitch Roschelle warned that if America's finances take a turn for the worse it will sink his hopes of re-election.

US President Joe Biden is steering his country into a recession — and an electoral car-wreck for his Democratic Party — says an economist.The 80-year-old White House resident has increasingly focused in public speeches on singing the praises of his economic policies — which he has dubbed "Bidenomics."But economist Mitch Roschelle told Sputnik that Biden is a habitual liar."This is a man who lied about his class ranking at Syracuse Law School. This is a man who was kicked out of a presidential race, primary race in the eighties because he stole a speech," he pointed out. "So I think lying is one of his core competencies." "Bidenomics is not working, and that's why we have inflation," he stressed.The commentator noted the optimistic figures issued by the the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta last month, claiming gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.9 percent. But he warned that would simply lead to more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in its bid to dampen down the market and cut inflation.A recent poll showed that a majority of Americans expected the economy to slide into recession by 2024 — the year of the next presidential election. But would that hurt Biden's reelection hopes?"It assumes that Joe Biden is the Democratic candidate or Democrat Party candidate in 2024," Roschelle ventured. "Let's say its [California Governor] Gavin Newsom. Gavin Newsom could easily throw Biden under the bus and blame it all on Biden and try to say: 'listen, vote for me, I'll fix this. I did such a wonderful job in California,'" he added with a hint of irony."On the economy, I think you're going to have a plurality of more economic data that's bad in 2024 than you're going to have good economic data," like that from the Atlanta Fed, "and it's really, really hard to spin that economic data," he added.

