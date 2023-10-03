https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/french-health-minister-urges-citizens-not-to-panic-amid-bedbug-invasion-1113898827.html

French Health Minister Urges Citizens Not to Panic Amid Bedbug Invasion

French Health Minister Urges Citizens Not to Panic Amid Bedbug Invasion

The French health minister assured the nation on Tuesday that there was no need to panic about bedbug infestation, after commuters complained that public transport in Paris was crawling with the bloodsucking insects.

2023-10-03T18:40+0000

2023-10-03T18:40+0000

2023-10-03T18:40+0000

world

bugs

bedbugs

france

europe

paris

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104927/30/1049273093_0:22:1024:598_1920x0_80_0_0_253e42d9141f9566d67093d741b0d6d1.jpg

"There is no reason for general panic. We are not being invaded by bedbugs. And it is not related to migration, if this needs to be said… It is related to mobility: when you return from abroad you may bring them on yourself," Aurelien Rousseau told a French radio broadcaster. Bedbug infestation is giving headaches to the French sanitary watchdog Anses in the run-up to the 2024 summer Olympics. Anses estimates that the insects have invaded one in 10 households across France in the past several years. In recent months, they have been popping up in hotels, cinemas, on trains, and even on ferries.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/inflation-in-france-unlikely-to-return-to-pre-pandemic-levels-1111477070.html

france

paris

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bugs, bedbugs, bed bugs, french bugs, bugs in france, bed bugs in france, bedbugs in france, bed bugs in paris, bedbugs in paris, bugs everywhere, no escape from bugs, bugs at home