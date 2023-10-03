https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/french-health-minister-urges-citizens-not-to-panic-amid-bedbug-invasion-1113898827.html
French Health Minister Urges Citizens Not to Panic Amid Bedbug Invasion
The French health minister assured the nation on Tuesday that there was no need to panic about bedbug infestation, after commuters complained that public transport in Paris was crawling with the bloodsucking insects.
"There is no reason for general panic. We are not being invaded by bedbugs. And it is not related to migration, if this needs to be said… It is related to mobility: when you return from abroad you may bring them on yourself," Aurelien Rousseau told a French radio broadcaster. Bedbug infestation is giving headaches to the French sanitary watchdog Anses in the run-up to the 2024 summer Olympics. Anses estimates that the insects have invaded one in 10 households across France in the past several years. In recent months, they have been popping up in hotels, cinemas, on trains, and even on ferries.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French health minister assured the nation on Tuesday that there was no need to panic about bedbug infestation, after commuters complained that public transport in Paris was crawling with the bloodsucking insects.
"There is no reason for general panic. We are not being invaded by bedbugs. And it is not related to migration, if this needs to be said… It is related to mobility: when you return from abroad you may bring them on yourself," Aurelien Rousseau told a French radio broadcaster.
Bedbug infestation is giving headaches to the French sanitary watchdog Anses in the run-up to the 2024 summer Olympics. Anses estimates that the insects have invaded one in 10 households across France in the past several years. In recent months, they have been popping up in hotels, cinemas, on trains, and even on ferries.