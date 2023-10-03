https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/marjorie-taylor-greene-warns-gop-led-gaetz-expulsion-will-not-be-tolerated-by-us-voters-1113870509.html
Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns GOP-Led Gaetz Expulsion 'Will Not Be Tolerated' by US Voters
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) issued a stern warning to fellow Republicans: any attempt to expel Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) from the House of Representatives "will not be tolerated" by GOP voters.
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) issued a stern warning to fellow Republicans: any attempt to expel US Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) from the House of Representatives "will not be tolerated" by GOP voters."A Republican led effort to expel Matt Gaetz absolutely will not be tolerated by Republicans across the country. I can guarantee you that," Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the Florida congressman faced calls for his own expulsion.Media reports suggest some House Republicans are exploring the possibility of expelling Gaetz, depending on the findings of the Ethics Committee, which is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct, bribery and campaign finance violations, among other alleged offenses. Gaetz has denied he committed any crimes.To expel a member from the House, a two-thirds majority vote is required, and the Republicans currently hold only a slim majority.Greene's warning incidentally came as Gaetz brought a motion to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his post over a lack of trustworthiness in the current leadership.While both Gaetz and Greene share the view that change is necessary within the party, they differ in their approach. Greene opposes the McCarthy motion, arguing it would hand an advantage to Democrats and fail to address the systemic issues that result in recurring government funding disputes and large spending packages.
Greene, a staunch supporter of former US President Donald Trump, has sounded the alarm within the Republican Party, cautioning against any move to expel Rep. Matt Gaetz.
US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) issued a stern warning to fellow Republicans: any attempt to expel US Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) from the House of Representatives "will not be tolerated" by GOP voters.
“A Republican led effort to expel Matt Gaetz absolutely will not be tolerated by Republicans across the country. I can guarantee you that,” Greene wrote
on X, formerly Twitter, after the Florida congressman faced calls for his own expulsion.
Media reports suggest some House Republicans are exploring the possibility of expelling Gaetz, depending on the findings of the Ethics Committee, which is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct, bribery and campaign finance violations, among other alleged offenses. Gaetz has denied he committed any crimes.
To expel a member from the House, a two-thirds majority vote is required, and the Republicans currently hold only a slim majority.
The allegations were first taken up by the House Ethics Committee in April 2021, with the Department of Justice (DOJ) later concluding a sex trafficking probe without filing any charges in February.
Although the DOJ detailed their probe was tied to claims stemming to a scheme in which a minor was trafficked, the House panel has not offered exact details of the investigation aside from the alleged charges.
Greene's warning incidentally came as Gaetz brought a motion to oust
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his post over a lack of trustworthiness in the current leadership.
Gaetz's decision to file the motion followed McCarthy's collaboration with Democrats to pass a continuing resolution aimed at keeping the government operational. The move was met with opposition from hardline Republicans and Gaetz specifically for McCarthy's "secret side deal on Ukraine" with Democrats.
McCarthy has since downplayed the threat, characterizing Gaetz's motion as a personal matter between him and the Florida Republican.
While both Gaetz and Greene share the view that change is necessary within the party, they differ in their approach. Greene opposes the McCarthy motion, arguing it would hand an advantage to Democrats and fail to address the systemic issues that result in recurring government funding disputes and large spending packages.