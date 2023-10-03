https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/marjorie-taylor-greene-warns-gop-led-gaetz-expulsion-will-not-be-tolerated-by-us-voters-1113870509.html

Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns GOP-Led Gaetz Expulsion 'Will Not Be Tolerated' by US Voters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) issued a stern warning to fellow Republicans: any attempt to expel Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) from the House of Representatives "will not be tolerated" by GOP voters.

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) issued a stern warning to fellow Republicans: any attempt to expel US Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) from the House of Representatives "will not be tolerated" by GOP voters.“A Republican led effort to expel Matt Gaetz absolutely will not be tolerated by Republicans across the country. I can guarantee you that,” Greene wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the Florida congressman faced calls for his own expulsion.Media reports suggest some House Republicans are exploring the possibility of expelling Gaetz, depending on the findings of the Ethics Committee, which is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct, bribery and campaign finance violations, among other alleged offenses. Gaetz has denied he committed any crimes.To expel a member from the House, a two-thirds majority vote is required, and the Republicans currently hold only a slim majority.Greene's warning incidentally came as Gaetz brought a motion to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his post over a lack of trustworthiness in the current leadership.While both Gaetz and Greene share the view that change is necessary within the party, they differ in their approach. Greene opposes the McCarthy motion, arguing it would hand an advantage to Democrats and fail to address the systemic issues that result in recurring government funding disputes and large spending packages.

