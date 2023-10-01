https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/house-speaker-mccarthy-expresses-confidence-us-will-avoid-shutdown-in-november-1113846878.html
House Speaker McCarthy Expresses Confidence US Will Avoid Shutdown in November
House Speaker McCarthy Expresses Confidence US Will Avoid Shutdown in November
The House Speaker claimed the House was "doing its work", while also taking a jab at the Senate, by claiming them of not having done "one thing" to avert a possible shutdown.
"No, 'cause the House is doing its work," McCarthy told CBS when asked whether the US will be facing another shutdown on November 17 when the temporary funding expires. The House Speaker also accused the Senate of not having done "one thing" to avert a possible shutdown. When asked about Ukraine aid, McCarthy said that US's border security is for him more important than providing assistance for Kiev. At the same time, McCarthy expressed willingness to discuss the matter with the Biden administration. However, last week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky experienced a lackluster reception in Washington, where the House Speaker denied his request to address Congress in a joint session. On Saturday, the House of Representatives passed a short-term spending bill to keep the US government open for 45 days, which was later approved by the Senate and signed into law by US President Joe Biden. As many as 335 House members voted in favor of the bill, with the majority of House Democrats supporting it.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday expressed confidence that the US would avoid a federal government shutdown in November when the short-term funding bill expires.
"No, 'cause the House is doing its work," McCarthy told CBS when asked whether the US will be facing another shutdown on November 17 when the temporary funding expires.
The House Speaker also accused the Senate of not having done "one thing" to avert a possible shutdown.
When asked about Ukraine aid, McCarthy said that US's border security is for him more important than providing assistance for Kiev.
"The priority for me is America and our borders. I support being able to make sure that Ukraine has the weapons that they need, but I firmly support [the protection of] the border first," McCarthy stated, adding that the White House still has over $3 billion for help for Ukraine.
At the same time, McCarthy expressed willingness to discuss the matter with the Biden administration.
However, last week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky experienced a lackluster reception in Washington, where the House Speaker
denied his request to address Congress in a joint session.
On Saturday, the House of Representatives passed a short-term spending bill to keep the US government open for 45 days, which was later approved by the Senate and signed into law by US President Joe Biden. As many as 335 House members voted in favor of the bill, with the majority of House Democrats supporting it.