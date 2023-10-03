https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/more-than-98-of-wounded-russian-soldiers-recover---shoigu-1113884068.html

More Than 98% of Wounded Russian Soldiers Recover - Shoigu

Mote than 98% of Russian troops wounded during the course of the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine are discharged as recovered, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Medical support of personnel is organized at a good level. First aid on the battlefield, as a rule, is provided in the first minutes after wounding. Field hospitals, reinforced by experienced surgeons from central medical institutions, have been deployed close to the line of battle contact. The survival rate rate of the wounded has been considerably improved. Thanks to prompt aid on the battlefield, timely evacuation and high-tech medical care, more than 98% of the wounded are discharged as recovered," Shoigu said at a meeting with Russian armed forces chiefs. The defense minister added that the death rate in Russian military hospitals is 0.43% and continues to decline. Shoigu stated that military medics show professionalism and courage and conduct unique operations, saving the lives and health of Russian soldiers.

