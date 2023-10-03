International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/more-than-98-of-wounded-russian-soldiers-recover---shoigu-1113884068.html
More Than 98% of Wounded Russian Soldiers Recover - Shoigu
More Than 98% of Wounded Russian Soldiers Recover - Shoigu
Mote than 98% of Russian troops wounded during the course of the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine are discharged as recovered, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
2023-10-03T11:51+0000
2023-10-03T11:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
sergei shoigu
ukraine
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095739054_0:0:2627:1478_1920x0_80_0_0_ee33bf26a4442dcdbb5de8f1d4f3a244.jpg
"Medical support of personnel is organized at a good level. First aid on the battlefield, as a rule, is provided in the first minutes after wounding. Field hospitals, reinforced by experienced surgeons from central medical institutions, have been deployed close to the line of battle contact. The survival rate rate of the wounded has been considerably improved. Thanks to prompt aid on the battlefield, timely evacuation and high-tech medical care, more than 98% of the wounded are discharged as recovered," Shoigu said at a meeting with Russian armed forces chiefs. The defense minister added that the death rate in Russian military hospitals is 0.43% and continues to decline. Shoigu stated that military medics show professionalism and courage and conduct unique operations, saving the lives and health of Russian soldiers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/russian-armed-forces-repelled-all-attacks-in-soledar-artemovsk-direction---shoigu-1113878731.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/18/1095739054_189:0:2418:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_034c8653ef3ec2d47a8fe1138a20490a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian troops, russian defense minister sergei shoigu, russian military operation in ukraine
russian troops, russian defense minister sergei shoigu, russian military operation in ukraine

More Than 98% of Wounded Russian Soldiers Recover - Shoigu

11:51 GMT 03.10.2023
© Russian Ministry of Defence / Go to the mediabankRussian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2023
© Russian Ministry of Defence
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mote than 98% of Russian troops wounded during the course of the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine are discharged as recovered, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Medical support of personnel is organized at a good level. First aid on the battlefield, as a rule, is provided in the first minutes after wounding. Field hospitals, reinforced by experienced surgeons from central medical institutions, have been deployed close to the line of battle contact. The survival rate rate of the wounded has been considerably improved. Thanks to prompt aid on the battlefield, timely evacuation and high-tech medical care, more than 98% of the wounded are discharged as recovered," Shoigu said at a meeting with Russian armed forces chiefs.
The calculation of the ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft installation regularly works out operational actions to repel an attack from the air. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Repel All Attacks in Soledar-Artemovsk Direction - Shoigu
09:30 GMT
The defense minister added that the death rate in Russian military hospitals is 0.43% and continues to decline. Shoigu stated that military medics show professionalism and courage and conduct unique operations, saving the lives and health of Russian soldiers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала