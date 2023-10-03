International
Pentagon Official Arrested for Being Member of Dog Fighting Ring for 20 Years – Reports
The FBI arrested senior Department of Defense communications official Frederick Douglass Moorefield on charges of taking part in a dogfighting ring in the District of Columbia since at least 2002, an American newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Before being arrested on Thursday and suspended from the government service, Moorefield, 62, was a deputy chief information officer for command, control, and communications for the Secretary of Defense’s Chief Information Officer, the report said. Moorefield and his friend Mario D. Flythe have been charged with promoting and furthering an animal fighting venture, according to the report. While searching Moorefield’s house, investigators found five pit bull-type dogs and a range of accessories and gadgets related to dog fighting, including weighted collars and heavy metal chains used to increase fighting dogs’ strength, and apparatus for involuntarily inseminating female dogs, the report said. Both men were members of the dogfighting ring called "the DMV Board," according to an FBI affidavit cited in the report. Nine members of the ring were indicted in 2022 in the state of Virginia and eight more pleaded guilty and cooperated with investigators, according to the report. Moorefield and Flythe were released after being arraigned, the report added.
Pentagon Official Arrested for Being Member of Dog Fighting Ring for 20 Years – Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI arrested senior Department of Defense communications official Frederick Douglass Moorefield on charges of taking part in a dogfighting ring in the District of Columbia since at least 2002, an American newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Before being arrested on Thursday and suspended from the government service, Moorefield, 62, was a deputy chief information officer for command, control, and communications for the Secretary of Defense’s Chief Information Officer, the report said.
Moorefield and his friend Mario D. Flythe have been charged with promoting and furthering an animal fighting venture, according to the report.
While searching Moorefield’s house, investigators found five pit bull-type dogs and a range of accessories and gadgets related to dog fighting, including weighted collars and heavy metal chains used to increase fighting dogs’ strength, and apparatus for involuntarily inseminating female dogs, the report said.
Both men were members of the dogfighting ring called "the DMV Board," according to an FBI affidavit cited in the report. Nine members of the ring were indicted in 2022 in the state of Virginia and eight more pleaded guilty and cooperated with investigators, according to the report.
Moorefield and Flythe were released after being arraigned, the report added.
