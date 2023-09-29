https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/us-lawmakers-demand-pentagon-explanation-over-soldiers-inadequate-living-conditions-1113804803.html

US Lawmakers Demand Pentagon Explanation Over Soldiers' Inadequate Living Conditions

American lawmakers demand a response from US military leaders after a government report showed the dire living conditions young troops face in their barracks.

A new report by the US Government Accountability Office has outlined extremely poor and dangerous living conditions for soldiers, with military personnel having to live with roaches, bed bugs, and even squatters. They also had unsafe drinking water, broken air conditioning, and heating units.Lawmakers have taken aim at the Pentagon, with a group of politicians sending a letter to Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment Brendan Owens. They want to know why the defense department has conducted insufficient oversight of the troops’ housing.The letter also pointed out the "unprecedented recruitment crisis," which the US military has had to face in recent years.Meanwhile, the White House confirmed more than $100 billion has been spent on the war in Ukraine. Additionally, the Biden administration asked Congress to authorize an additional $24 billion: $13 billion for defense and $11 billion for supplies to Kiev.

