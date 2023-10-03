https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/pentagon-reportedly-running-out-of-funds-to-replace-weapons-sent-to-ukraine-1113873002.html

Pentagon Reportedly Running Out of Funds to Replace Weapons Sent to Ukraine

Pentagon Reportedly Running Out of Funds to Replace Weapons Sent to Ukraine

The Pentagon has issued a dire warning to Congress, revealing that it is rapidly running out of funds to replace critical weapons sent to Ukraine and highlighting the severity of the situation.

The Pentagon recently issued a dire warning to Congress, revealing it is rapidly running out of funds to replace its weapons stockpile that the US had earlier pulled from in order fulfill shipments to Ukraine.The revelation came in a letter viewed by US media, and which urgently calls on congressional lawmakers to replenish funding in order to avert a potentially catastrophic weapons supply shortage for US militaries.Pentagon Comptroller Michael McCord earlier informed House and Senate leadership that out of the $25.9 billion allocated by Congress to replenish US military stocks provided to Ukraine, only $1.6 billion remains. The vital military supplies included artillery, rockets and missiles.Additionally, there is approximately just $5.4 billion left to provide weapons and equipment from US stockpiles. The Pentagon's realization earlier this year that it had overvalued previously dispatched equipment, resulting in $6.2 billion in freed-up funds, temporarily sustained the supply. However, long-term funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative for Kiev has been entirely depleted. McCord warned that without additional funding, the US will be forced to delay or reduce the supply of air defense weapons, ammunition, drones and essential demolition equipment.US President Joe Biden has stressed the urgency of the situation, stating that while aid will continue for now, time is running out. Experts warn that if funding is not secured soon, Ukrainian actions could weaken significantly.The short-term funding bill recently passed by Congress is set to last only until mid-November, and the Pentagon has deemed it too risky to divert funds from this temporary measure to back Ukraine. One estimate has suggested that the pinch may start to be felt by late November.

