International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/spanish-excavation-unearths-titan-dinosaur-from-prehistoric-past-1113902686.html
Spanish Excavation Unearths 'Titan' Dinosaur From Prehistoric Past
Spanish Excavation Unearths 'Titan' Dinosaur From Prehistoric Past
Scientists have revealed the existence of a colossal, never-before-seen sauropod dinosaur that once roamed the ancient landscapes of what is now Spain approximately 122 million years ago.
2023-10-03T23:52+0000
2023-10-03T23:49+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
spain
iberian peninsula
dinosaurs
dinosaur
paleontology
paleontology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113902527_0:99:701:493_1920x0_80_0_0_5e3ca8b9783662b59722440b9c823981.jpg
Scientists have revealed the existence of a colossal, never-before-seen sauropod dinosaur that once roamed the ancient landscapes of what is now Spain approximately 122 million years ago.Dubbed "Garumbatitan morellensis," the recently-identified species roamed the Iberian Peninsula during the early Cretaceous period. The remains were unearthed during excavations at the Sant Antoni de la Vespa fossil site near Morella between 2005 and 2008.The remarkable discovery included fossils of at least three specimen, featuring massive vertebrae, lengthy leg bones, and two nearly complete sets of foot bones - a rarity among sauropods.The study is redefining our understanding of these ancient behemoths. Sauropods, characterized by their elongated necks and tails, were herbivorous dinosaurs that reached colossal sizes. G. morellensis belongs to a subgroup of sauropods known as titanosaurs, which were the largest and only sauropod lineage to survive until the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs around 66 million years ago.While the exact size of G. morellensis remains uncertain, researchers are awestruck by the size of its bones. Mocho described one specimen with vertebrae over one meter wide and a femur that could reach two meters in length. These dimensions suggest that G. morellensis was likely of average size for titanosaurs, which often measured as large as a basketball court.One remarkable aspect of G. morellensis is its primitive nature, evident in the shape of its leg and foot bones, which suggest it belonged to the sub-group Somphospondyli that includes titanosaurs and other elongated sauropods like Brachiosaurus. The revelation may offer fresh insights into the origins of Somphospondylans, which are found on every modern-day continent.Moreover, the discovery hints that Europe might have been their ancient homeland, although further evidence is required to substantiate this hypothesis. Scientists believe sites such as Sant Antoni de la Vespa in Spain and other locations across the Iberian Peninsula hold the potential to unravel more secrets of sauropod evolution.The study was published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/scientists-accidentally-find-70-dinosaur-footprints-in-texas-1113082464.html
spain
iberian peninsula
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113902527_0:0:699:524_1920x0_80_0_0_092ebb8ba52f272c53497522731dd016.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dinosaur fossil found in spain, garumbatitan morellensis, new dinosaur specimen discovered, recently uncovered dinosaur species, sauropod, new sauropod species
dinosaur fossil found in spain, garumbatitan morellensis, new dinosaur specimen discovered, recently uncovered dinosaur species, sauropod, new sauropod species

Spanish Excavation Unearths 'Titan' Dinosaur From Prehistoric Past

23:52 GMT 03.10.2023
© Photo : GBE-UNEDGeneral view of the Sant Antoni de la Vespa deposit during the extraction of one of the Garumbatitan specimens.
General view of the Sant Antoni de la Vespa deposit during the extraction of one of the Garumbatitan specimens. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2023
© Photo : GBE-UNED
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
A paleontological breakthrough by an international team of researchers has unveiled the newly-discovered remains of a dinosaur, effectively providing valuable insights into the evolution of these ancient giants.
Scientists have revealed the existence of a colossal, never-before-seen sauropod dinosaur that once roamed the ancient landscapes of what is now Spain approximately 122 million years ago.
Dubbed "Garumbatitan morellensis," the recently-identified species roamed the Iberian Peninsula during the early Cretaceous period. The remains were unearthed during excavations at the Sant Antoni de la Vespa fossil site near Morella between 2005 and 2008.
The remarkable discovery included fossils of at least three specimen, featuring massive vertebrae, lengthy leg bones, and two nearly complete sets of foot bones - a rarity among sauropods.

"One of the individuals we found stands out for its large size, with vertebrae more than one meter wide, and a femur that could reach two meters in length. We found two almost complete and articulated feet in this deposit, which is particularly rare in the geological record," said Pedro Mocho, a leader of the study and paleontologist of Instituto Dom Luiz, Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon (Portugal).

The study is redefining our understanding of these ancient behemoths. Sauropods, characterized by their elongated necks and tails, were herbivorous dinosaurs that reached colossal sizes.
G. morellensis belongs to a subgroup of sauropods known as titanosaurs, which were the largest and only sauropod lineage to survive until the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs around 66 million years ago.
While the exact size of G. morellensis remains uncertain, researchers are awestruck by the size of its bones. Mocho described one specimen with vertebrae over one meter wide and a femur that could reach two meters in length. These dimensions suggest that G. morellensis was likely of average size for titanosaurs, which often measured as large as a basketball court.
In this Feb. 28, 2019 photo, a fossilized footprint from a non-dinosaur reptile, a relative of the modern crocodile, is shown on a paving stone at the Valley Forge National Historical Park in Valley Forge, Pa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2023
Beyond Politics
Scientists Accidentally Find 70 Dinosaur Footprints in Texas
2 September, 22:35 GMT

The largest known titanosaurs, Argentinosaurus huinculensis and Patagotitan mayorum, were estimated to weigh at least 70 tons each. In 2021, researchers in Argentina uncovered an unnamed species of titanosaur that might have rivaled the size of these giants.

One remarkable aspect of G. morellensis is its primitive nature, evident in the shape of its leg and foot bones, which suggest it belonged to the sub-group Somphospondyli that includes titanosaurs and other elongated sauropods like Brachiosaurus. The revelation may offer fresh insights into the origins of Somphospondylans, which are found on every modern-day continent.
Moreover, the discovery hints that Europe might have been their ancient homeland, although further evidence is required to substantiate this hypothesis. Scientists believe sites such as Sant Antoni de la Vespa in Spain and other locations across the Iberian Peninsula hold the potential to unravel more secrets of sauropod evolution.
The study was published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала