https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/uk-runs-out-of-weapons-to-send-to-ukraine--reports-1113880172.html
UK Runs Out of Weapons to Send to Ukraine – Reports
UK Runs Out of Weapons to Send to Ukraine – Reports
The United Kingdom has run out of weapons which can be sent to Ukraine, and should encourage other countries to boost their efforts
2023-10-03T09:51+0000
2023-10-03T09:51+0000
2023-10-03T09:51+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
nato
weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/14/1112736926_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dc2b601350111bf8f05bad3f20cb8cfd.jpg
"We’ve given away just about as much as we can afford … We will continue to source equipment to provide for Ukraine, but what they need now is things like air defense assets and artillery ammunition and we’ve run dry on all that," the report cited a source as saying. The source also said that the UK is not the only country supporting Ukraine, therefore, other allies can provide more funds and ammunition and share the burden. The military chief said that the UK can send no additional Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, since its own armed forces need them to upgrade into Challenger 3. Last month, UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that London would deliver "tens of thousands" more artillery shells to Kiev. He added that the UK planned to have 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained by the end of this year. Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/uk-pm-sunak-says-remarks-on-british-soldiers-in-ukraine-misreporting-1113841534.html
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/14/1112736926_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d827e75ff8069572187649283c0cc00.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united kingdom, send to ukraine, run out of weapons
united kingdom, send to ukraine, run out of weapons
UK Runs Out of Weapons to Send to Ukraine – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has run out of weapons which can be sent to Ukraine, and should encourage other countries to boost their efforts, UK media reported, citing a senior military official.
"We’ve given away just about as much as we can afford … We will continue to source equipment to provide for Ukraine, but what they need now is things like air defense assets and artillery ammunition and we’ve run dry on all that," the report cited a source as saying.
The source also said that the UK is not the only country supporting Ukraine, therefore, other allies can provide more funds and ammunition and share the burden.
The military chief said that the UK can send
no additional Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, since its own armed forces need them to upgrade into Challenger 3.
"Every tank we give away is one less that we have," the source said.
Last month, UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that London would deliver "tens of thousands" more artillery shells to Kiev. He added that the UK planned to have 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained by the end of this year.
Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.