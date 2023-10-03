International
UK Runs Out of Weapons to Send to Ukraine – Reports
The United Kingdom has run out of weapons which can be sent to Ukraine, and should encourage other countries to boost their efforts
The military chief said that the UK can send no additional Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, since its own armed forces need them to upgrade into Challenger 3.
09:51 GMT 03.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has run out of weapons which can be sent to Ukraine, and should encourage other countries to boost their efforts, UK media reported, citing a senior military official.
"We’ve given away just about as much as we can afford … We will continue to source equipment to provide for Ukraine, but what they need now is things like air defense assets and artillery ammunition and we’ve run dry on all that," the report cited a source as saying.
The source also said that the UK is not the only country supporting Ukraine, therefore, other allies can provide more funds and ammunition and share the burden.
World
UK PM Sunak Says Remarks on British Soldiers in Ukraine 'Misreporting'
1 October, 12:40 GMT
The military chief said that the UK can send no additional Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, since its own armed forces need them to upgrade into Challenger 3.
"Every tank we give away is one less that we have," the source said.
Last month, UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that London would deliver "tens of thousands" more artillery shells to Kiev. He added that the UK planned to have 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained by the end of this year.
Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.
