https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/uk-runs-out-of-weapons-to-send-to-ukraine--reports-1113880172.html

UK Runs Out of Weapons to Send to Ukraine – Reports

UK Runs Out of Weapons to Send to Ukraine – Reports

The United Kingdom has run out of weapons which can be sent to Ukraine, and should encourage other countries to boost their efforts

2023-10-03T09:51+0000

2023-10-03T09:51+0000

2023-10-03T09:51+0000

military

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

nato

weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/14/1112736926_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dc2b601350111bf8f05bad3f20cb8cfd.jpg

"We’ve given away just about as much as we can afford … We will continue to source equipment to provide for Ukraine, but what they need now is things like air defense assets and artillery ammunition and we’ve run dry on all that," the report cited a source as saying. The source also said that the UK is not the only country supporting Ukraine, therefore, other allies can provide more funds and ammunition and share the burden. The military chief said that the UK can send no additional Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, since its own armed forces need them to upgrade into Challenger 3. Last month, UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that London would deliver "tens of thousands" more artillery shells to Kiev. He added that the UK planned to have 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained by the end of this year. Western allies began pouring weapons and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231001/uk-pm-sunak-says-remarks-on-british-soldiers-in-ukraine-misreporting-1113841534.html

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united kingdom, send to ukraine, run out of weapons